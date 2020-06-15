For Dresser, the president opted for the toughest conservatism attitude: « Save yourself because the government is not going to help you. »

The decalogue published by Andrés Manuel López Obrador on June 13 is totally inappropriate, which would not take place in the mouth of a lay president, said the academic Sergio Aguayo during the Aristegui Live Political Table.

« It is a text typical of a pastor, of a preacher who stands on a pulpit and speaks to his flock to exhort her to be good, but not to a president who is ultimately responsible for the public health of a country of 135 million inhabitants, « he stressed.

« What most caught my attention is the silence of those who are supporters of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the opinion columns and I was struck by the critical tone or, most commonly, evading the issue, » he said. Aguayo.

It may interest you: AMLO proposes ten recommendations to get out of the pandemic Covid-19 | Video

On Saturday, through a video, the president presented through a video the document entitled Decalogue to get out of the coronavirus and face the new reality. In this, López Obrador indicated that it is time for the population to follow their own criteria in the application of sanitary measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and listed 10 actions.

1. Keep informed of sanitary provisions; 2. act optimistically; 3. reject selfishness and individualism; 4. turn your back on consumerism; 5. promote a culture of prevention; 6. defend the right to enjoy nature; 7. eat well and naturally; 8. practice some exercise; 9. erase discriminatory behaviors and 10. follow an ideal.

« An inappropriate, absurd decalogue He has received widespread criticism and shocking silence from those who support him on the pages of the newspapers and from those who accompany him in the responsibility of accompanying Mexico, « he added.

It may interest you: AMLO calls to ‘regain freedom’, with sanitary measures | Find out

For its part, the political scientist Denise Dresser considered that the presidential position is a dangerous abdication of responsibility And he described what AMLO presented as advice from a yoga instructor, not from a leader in the midst of the worst debacle of our time.

« As the government chose not to fight aggressively, we are now forcefully facing a crisis on both fronts: health and economic, and the government appears to have lost control of both strategy and narrative, » he said.

Dresser argued that the point the country is in is due to a combination of errors and omissions.

« It seems to me that the main responsibility falls on the president who did not understand the severity of the pandemic, who has always sought to minimize its effects. It was necessary to continue touring the country on tours, eating at the inns, kissing the girls, in a permanent campaign. And, in his vision, Mexico would be saved by the detente, the moral force, the solidarity family and not science, not the evidence, not the examples from other countries, not the support programs for the poorest or members of the informal sector like universal basic income or countercyclical policies, ”he explained.

It may interest you: The ‘BOA’ was released to inform people: AMLO | Find out

For Dresser, in Mexico a drastic confinement was not ordered from the first days as it happened in other countries such as China or Europe. Likewise, he commented that no money was dedicated to the timely purchase of mouthguards and equipment, nor was the importance of the mouthpiece explained, nor was the hospital retraining prepared, nor was health personnel educated from the first weeks.

“It had to have been closed massively and create conditions to reopen safely. Instead of a well-thought-out, well-executed strategy, in Mexico we had López-Gatell and his contortions, Sheinbaum and his political concessions, the federal government fighting with the states instead of collaborating with them, health officials giving confusing explanations in unintelligible conferences and to a president who, amid the pandemic, starts to vilify many Mexicans when he should unite them, « he emphasized.

The analyst criticized that in the country there are traffic lights that change color without credible explanations, that spikes of contagion are announced that do not occur later, that subregisters of the dead and infected are recognized only after being pointed out by the international press and that there is a impromptu economic strategy that will force the poor to take to the streets again to work, to become infected because the federal government did not provide them with financial support so that they will stay home.

It may interest you: AMLO details how it will create 2 million jobs this year

« That shows a president who has chosen the tougher conservatism attitude save yourself because the government is not going to help youhe said.

Meanwhile, the historian Lorenzo Meyer He warned that in the country there are two poles that pull in opposite directions. The first is to preserve health by meeting our neighbor as little as possible, trying to make the rest of humanity almost disappear except in very essential activities such as electricity and water, as well as garbage trucks, parcel services and supermarkets. .

« In general this is isolation because we do not know where the enemy is, it may be there a few meters from us and there is no clear defense, » he said.

The second has to do with the economy, both individual and collective needs.

It may interest you: AMLO: I already made the decision to leave because we need to restart our public life | Find out

“Some of us, as in my case, can afford to continue receiving the pension, some other income and stay in our house, but this is not possible in the long term. The long term requires a more forceful economic activity, which has risks and there is no force capable of making the collective economy return to the dynamism that we need it to acquire without taking risks at this time, « he said.

However, he recognized that unfortunately not everyone has the possibility to do this and indicated that the lower a person is on the social scale, the more dangerous his daily life becomes.

« There is someone who is going to have to pay more for this opening and is at the base of society. It is one more injustice of the many in which we move and live, « he added.

It may interest you: AMLO acknowledges that there are many deaths in Mexico from Covid-19, but points out that there are more in the US or Europe

The historian pointed out that when the Mexican authorities say that nothing will be done here by force, but rather by conviction, it is because in the country it cannot be done in any other way, since there is no institutional capacity to forcefully put everyone in House.

« It is better to make a virtue out of necessity and say: ‘This is a country of greater freedom.’ It is a situation in which we all have to make an effort to minimize the contagion, knowing that there is no other, there is no possibility of stopping this virus, that at some point the vaccines may come, then the situation will change. There will be very direct responsibility both for the public sector to get the vaccines and for the individual to be vaccinated, « he said.