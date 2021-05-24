Decade of lower solar energy costs reverses course

(Bloomberg) – A key selling point that made solar the world’s fastest-growing source of energy has reached a cap.

Solar module prices have risen 18% since the beginning of the year after falling 90% in the previous decade. The reversal, driven by a quadrupling cost of the key raw material, polysilicon, threatens to delay projects and solar energy absorption, just as several major governments are finally supporting the effort to curb climate change.

“Disruption to solar power hasn’t been this bad in more than a decade,” said Jenny Chase, lead solar analyst with clean energy research group BloombergNEF. “Developers and governments must stop expecting solar power to get much cheaper quickly.” BNEF lowered its forecast for solar accumulation slightly this year in a report last week, citing rising prices for materials, including polysilicon, as one reason.

Rising prices are hurting demand and could delay some large-scale projects, panel maker Canadian Solar Inc. said in an earnings call. In India, about 10 gigawatts of projects may be affected, which is equivalent to more than a quarter of the country’s current capacity, Mint reported, citing anonymous developers. Large-scale projects in the United States could also be postponed, analysts at Cowen & Co. said.

Rising prices could force state-owned energy giants in China to postpone projects until next year, according to analysts at industry portal Solarzoom. The delays may be long enough for 2021 to be the first year of negative growth in global solar installations in 17 years, they said.

Global projects that have not entered into price agreements with utilities that purchase the power could be delayed unless the customer is willing to pay a higher rate for the electricity, said Xiaojing Sun, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie Ltd.

For the solar industry, this is all highly ill-timed just as renewables finally have an advocate in the White House and ambitious climate targets have been announced in Europe and Asia.

At the center of the crisis is polysilicon, an ultra-refined form of silicon, one of the most abundant materials on Earth that is commonly found in beach sand. As the solar industry prepared to meet an expected increase in demand for modules, polysilicon manufacturers were unable to keep up. Prices for the purified metalloid have reached $ 25.88 per kilogram, up from $ 6.19 less than a year ago, according to PVInsights.

Polysilicon prices are expected to remain high through the end of 2022, according to analysts at Roth Capital Partners.

The problem is not limited to polysilicon. Solar panels are made from sand that is heated and purified into ultra-conductive polysilicon ingots that are cut into thin wafers, wired into cells, and then assembled into panels on rooftops that cover vast fields.

Steel, aluminum and copper prices have also risen, as have freight rates.

Still, the hiatus in the long-term downward trend in costs is partially offset by continued improvement in the efficiency of solar panels, said Nitin Apte, CEO of Vena Energy Pte., A leading independent operator in renewable energy in Asia-Pacific. The company does not plan any delays this year on its solar projects in Japan, Taiwan, Australia and India.

Longer term, shortages are driving the construction of new polysilicon factories, including the announcement this month of what would be the world’s largest facility in China.

