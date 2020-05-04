With an eye on one of its main target audiences – architects and professionals in the architecture, decoration and construction segment – Deca has prepared a special program to shake up the daily life on its social media. The project, called Diário Deca, is a compact digital magazine that has just been launched on the brand’s social media.

Photo: Disclosure / DINO

The schedule was divided into editorials, bringing different content every day of the week, always focused on the positivity that the current moment calls for. On Mondays, the theme is Good Actions, with disclosures of donations and actions that help fight Coronavirus, such as the Florescer project with lavatories in poor communities in SP and the Ibirapuera field hospital in São Paulo.

On Tuesdays, Deca talks about Good solutions, showing products that are easy to install or maintain, which can help a lot in this quarantine time due to practicality and hygiene, such as the Twin filter, the first on the list. Wednesdays always bring good connections, with great names in architecture for a very special live chat. The lives will always happen at 19h, and the premiere will be with the architect and designer Arthur Casas, on 04/29. The following week, Deca brings designer Jader Almeida, on 05/06.

Thursday, Deca embarks on the #TBT – short for the English expression “throwback thursday”, in free translation, “thursday of nostalgia” – and brings the theme Happy memories, with an atmosphere of CASACOR and the remarkable participation in 25 years of national and now global sponsorship of the show. The architect Debora Aguiar and the first Deca no Jockey space are the first appearance on the brand’s channels, which should also show the spaces created by Dado Castello Branco (2009), Patrícia Anastassiadis (2010), Roberto Migotto (2011), David Bastos ( 2012), Sig Bergamin (2013), Guilherme Torres (2014) and Gui Mattos (2015), on a real journey through the history of Deca products and iconic CASACOR spaces.

To close the week, Friday is Good Fluids, with different tips to make the quarantine day to day lighter, such as the Quindim low carb recipe – presented by Guilherme Torres, the super tips for making a flower arrangement with Aldi Flosi , and a real meditation class with Gustavo Neves.

“We created a light and relaxed content, filled with outstanding personalities from the world of architecture who have made and continue to make Deca’s history. At this moment in our homes, striving for well-being and comfort, Deca, a brand already so present in the day-to-day lives of thousands of people, I couldn’t help but be even closer, making the days more delicious, with a lot of solidarity, tips, beautiful projects and perfect product solutions “, explains Fernanda Dayan, marketing and brand manager .

The entire content of Diário Deca is a co-creation with Decornautas, and lives will always be led by journalist Allex Collontonio on Deca’s official Instagram profile.

To follow the schedule, follow:

Instagram: @decaoficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DecaOficial/

About Duratex

Duratex S.A. is a Brazilian, private and publicly traded company, controlled by Itaúsa – Investimentos Itaú S.A – and Companhia Ligna de Investimentos. With the brands Deca, Hydra, Duratex, Durafloor, Portinari and Ceusa, it is considered one of the 10 largest companies in the world in the sectors in which it operates and the largest producer of industrialized wood panels and sanitary metal, bathroom fixtures and metals in the Southern Hemisphere.

Headquartered in São Paulo, it has 24 industrial and forestry units strategically located (States of Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, Sergipe and São Paulo), in addition to three panel factories in Colombia – Duratex Colombia. Duratex also owns Caetex, a joint venture created to plant eucalyptus forests in Alagoas. Its shares are listed on the Novo Mercado (the highest standard of Corporate Governance) and in the 2019/2020 version of B3 – ISE.

Web site:

https://www.facebook.com/DecaOficial/

See too:

The selection of the “Brazilian national team” of gringos

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

