Debuts in comics, Emilia Clarke to release “Mother of Madness”

Debuts in comics, Emilia Clarke to launch “Mother of Madness” | INSTAGRAM

Since the premiere of “Last Christmas” on 2019, a romantic comedy to the rhythm of Christmas carols, the talented British Emilia Clarke has had a fairly clear professional schedule, although this does not mean that the actress has been unemployed, but quite the opposite.

It all happened a couple of days ago, through a post on his official Instagram account where very excited she has announced that on July 21 it will go on sale, at least in the United States, “MOM: Mother of Madness”, a comic in which she has participated as an author.

The history of the birth of “MOM” goes back three years, when at that time, together with some friends, he wondered if it would not be fun to take to the pages of a comic the story she had in mind and for years, the interpreter has had to listen to the famous phrase that mothers are superheroines and that is what she has wanted to capture in this work.

You may also be interested in: Was it fulfilled? Emilia Clarke would replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

In this way the iconic Clarke would be premiering her facet as an author, in comic pages with a new series under the signature of “Image Comics”In fact, the publisher recently revealed that her new comic series was written and developed by the actress, just as happy and amazed as she was.

The miniseries de tres numbers tells the story of “Maya”, a scientist who is a superhero at night and a single mother throughout the day, introduces us to the character using her powers to destroy a network of human traffickers.

In fact, Emilia herself has spoken about this with the media in our neighboring country, in this way she told it: “We always call mothers superheroines, and I say, what if they were? What if they were legitimately superheroes? ? “, thus giving the reason for the theme of the story.

“Maya has had a very hard life, and she finds herself in a place where everything that makes her unique, she hates and is ashamed of. It is only in the discovery of her powers that she finds her true acceptance of who she is,” she commented.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

That said, it turns out that Clarke assembled an all-female creative team for the project, including illustrator Leila Leiz, collaborator Isobel Richardson, and cover artist Jo Ratcliffe, the iconic “Game of Thrones” actress describes her humorous tone. new creation as “Deadpool-esco”.

“The story will be full of nonsense, absurd Deadpool humor and will have feminist sensitivity, in addition to mixing all imaginable genres,” he commented in the interview.

In fact, in her own profile she announced her news with a statement, and was really enthusiastic: “For the last two years I have been creating a comic. I kept this quiet, didn’t I? It’s called Mother of Madness and I couldn’t be more proud. “

In the same way, he commented on what we already described about the protagonist of his story: “My girl Maya, is a single mother superheroine. She’s funny, she’s fierce, and she’s just a normal woman trying to understand her shit. But with the addition of some useful feminine powers … it couldn’t be more feminine, it couldn’t be more fabulous. “

You may also be interested in: Goodbye Amber Heard! They claim she was fired from Aquaman 2

He continued with the statement saying that he wrote this from the heart and designed it with nothing more than a lot of love, he also affirmed that he really hopes we enjoy the comic, which is estimated to hit stores soon at the same time as digital platforms, although for now it just leaves us with the cover illustration.