The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the hottest cars of the moment. The expectation it generates is so great that even two General Motors engineers borrowed several units to make illegal races during its development phase. Now that you’ve reached the dealerships, you can imagine the excitement of an owner picking up the keys. For June Bug, the joy lasted 24 hours.

In one of the fastest script turns of recent times, this Florida native debuted his Stingray, drove 355 kilometers of sheer excitement and suffered an accident from a drunk driver who skipped an intersection. And then Bug did the only thing he could do: turn to social media to channel his frustration. And from there to you thanks to the fantastic digital age in which we live.

His car was not the base model, which starts at $ 59,995, but included a $ 5,000 supplement in the form of the optional Z51 Performance Package. This contributed five horses to raise its final power to 495 horses. Also multiple details of sporty cut, from high-performance Brembo brakes to suspension or exhaust, among other elements.

June Bug picked up the car on April 2. In fact, he shared several photos of the moment on his personal account. Knowing how we are now of the fate of this car, these pre-disaster images are even sadder.

The Chevrolet Corvette C8 is the first generation of the American myth with rear center engine configuration, hence the expectation was so high. In fact, the first unit was auctioned for charity for $ 3 million. The winner of that bid was Rick Hendrick, owner of the Hendrick Motorsports team.

Production of the Stingray began in February 2020. The first finished cars left the factory in early March. One of them would be that of our protagonist, who unfortunately has not been able to enjoy it as he wanted. It only consoles us to know that the intense use he gave the car, with 355 kilometers in just one day of ownership, shows that he was a true enthusiast.

