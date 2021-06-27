Debut with victory for Alex de la Rosa in Alcorcón

The 2020 Spanish amateur lightweight champion Alejandro «Alex» de la Rosa (1-0, 0 KO) debuted yesterday Friday at the Emporio Barceló de Alcorcón (Madrid) before a good entrance of 350 spectators.

It was the stellar match of the gala organized by Rimer Box. De la Rosa faced Madrid Jonathan Fabian (0-11) to four rounds and in a highly contested fight, De la Rosa has gone from less to more and has achieved victory on points.

In the other professional fight, the Honduran debutant also residing in the Community of Madrid Emmanuel Zúniga (1-0, 0 KO), in the super featherweight he had a difficult rival for the debut, the Madrid Antonio Rodríguez «Chiky» (7-22-8, 1 KO).

Zúñiga had to move a lot, work with the left and keep an aggressive Chiky at bay, who made things very difficult for him. In the end, the judges gave the triumph by unanimous decision to the Honduran fighter, from the Emporio team.