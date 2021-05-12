Debut with happy ending for Nadal in Rome

05/12/2021

On at 21:48 CEST

Level debut in the Master 1000 in Rome Rafael Nadal before a very young Sinner that he did not wrinkle in front of the king of the clay. The number 18 of the ATP, with only 19 years old, showed that he knows how to perform very well on clay, as he demonstrated by reaching the semifinals in the last Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. Nadal goes to the round of 16 by beating Sinner by 7-5 and 6-4 after an intense duel of 2 hours 20 minutes.

Sinner gave a real tennis recital but it was not enough in front of a splendid Nadal that had to be used thoroughly to secure the first step on his way to the tenth title in Rome.

FIREPROOF

Rafa it took 1 hour and 10 minutes and 7 set balls to win the first round against the Italian. The manacorí had to get his best tennis to take the set 7-5. A set that was difficult for Nadal early on with a break against in the first game. It was not the only break that made him Jannik, but Rafa got it back both times with a counterbreak in the next game. Also, we saw a very young Sinner very comfortable and confident in his tennis despite facing the still number 2 in the ATP ranking and who everyone wants to avoid on clay.

In the second set, the Italian continued with his aggressive play and managed to get ahead breaking the serve once again to the Balearic Islands. Despite losing the first set, Jannik He stood firm in his game and showed that he has a lot of tennis on his racket. He is a clear favorite of that new generation of tennis players who aspire to win it all but Nadal he still has a lot to say in this sport and he proved it again. The Spaniard managed to break the serve to Sinner in the eighth game and put the direct to sign the second set 6-4.

EIGHTH FINAL

Rafael Nadal will face the Canadian in the next round Denis Shapovalov. The number 14 in the world was imposed on the Italian Stefano travaglia (7-6 6-3). The match will be played this Thursday at a time yet to be determined by the organization. Rafael Nadal (35) could equal Novak Djokovic (36), who also plays this tournament, if he wins this tournament as the player with the most Masters 1000 tournaments in the Open Era.