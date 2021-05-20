debut and farewell in Lyon

Diego Schwartzman, tenth in the world ranking, extended his negative streak by falling against Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3 and 7-5 at the ATP 250 in Lyon, in a match that lasted one hour and 35 minutes. In this way, Peque said goodbye to the competition prior to Roland Garros.

The Argentine tennis player added his fourth consecutive defeat. The first was against the Spanish Pablo Carreño Busta in the ATP 500 in Barcelona, ​​when he fell 6-4, 3-6 and 5-7. The second was 6-2, 4-6 and 1-6 at the Madrid Masters 1000 against Russian Aslan Karatsev. Then, he fell 1-6 and 3-6 against Félix Auger-Aliassime at the Masters 1000 in Rome and now, against the French Gasquet.

For its part, The Frenchman will face Karen Khachanov (26th) in the quarterfinals. The Russian comes from defeating the Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak (126 °).

