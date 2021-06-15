debut and farewell in Halle

After the completion of Roland Garros and the consecration of Novak Djokovic, the circuit continues and the ATP 500 of Find. But the news was not good for Guido pella, who in his debut lost to the Slovak Lukas lacko (214 °) by 6-7 (5-7), 7-5 and 6-1, and so he said goodbye to the German pageant.

Nevertheless, still standing in doubles with Andrés Molteni, with whom He will seek victory this Tuesday against the German’s partner Daniel Altmaier and the swiss Dominic stricker.

Pella said goodbye to Halle (photo .)

Pella turned the page after his elimination in the second round of the RG against the American Marcos Giron and already think about the next Grand slam. To do this, he must establish himself on the surface, which is why he said present on the German ATP turf (and previously in Stuttgart).

However, after a battle match, the rival broke it in the most momentous moments of the almost two and a half hours of the game and he kept the ticket for the next instance.

In this way, the native of Bahía Blanca reaps his eighth defeat in the first round of this season’s tournaments(He was also eliminated in the initial phase of the Australia Open, Cagliari Open, Master 1000 from Monte Carlo and Madrid; ATP 500 from Barcelona and 250 from Geneva and Stuttgart).

In the individual, the one that takes all the lights of the tournament that distributes 1,318,605 euros in prizes is Roger Federer, Halle’s top winner, with 10 titles. The Swiss, the last champion, debuted with a victory against the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka (90 °) by 7-6 (7-4) and 7-5 and is emerging as one of the great candidates.

For his part, the 31-year-old tennis player, ranked 62nd in the ranking, will travel to Spain to play the ATP 250 of Mallorca, in what will be the stop prior to Wimbledon.

Wimbledon

The third GS will take place from June 28 to July 11 in London and Pella will have to defend the points harvested in 2019, where he ran into the Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals (remember that the 2020 edition was not played due to the pandemic).

