Debts and a costly divorce: Robert De Niro’s situation forces him to accept any role

It seems that Robert De Niro is not doing so well. At 77, the actor says he is not going through his best economic moment, which would be forcing him in recent years not to be so picky when it comes to choosing his roles. He says he needs to pay off his debts with the public coffers, to whom he already owes about $ 6.4 million in taxes. To all these financial problems should be added the pandemic and the stoppage in Hollywood, which has only contributed to increase its economic ordeal. And on top of that, his wife Grace Hightower asked for a divorce after 21 years of marriage in 2018, and since then he has lived through a legal dispute that has only generated more debts..

The Manhattan court must determine how much De Niro will have to pay his wife. For now, they are organized on the terms they agreed in 2004 in a prenuptial agreement. According to The Telegraph, his lawyer Caroline Krauss’s case against Hightower has been quite harsh; his “expensive lifestyle”, he says, would be the main cause that would be forcing the actor not to stop working and accept any type of role: “Mr. De Niro is 77 years old and, although he loves his trade, he should not be forced to work at this prodigious rate. When will he have the opportunity not to accept all the projects that come his way and not to work six days a week, twelve hours a day, so I can keep up with Stella McCartney’s thirst for Mrs. Hightower? ”

From the opposite side, they deny that the actor is on the brink of ruin. Hightower’s lawyer, Kevin McDonough, accuses Robert De Niro of knowingly cutting his monthly expenses (from $ 375,000 to $ 100,000 specifically) to justify his financial problems. In addition, he affirms that he must continue with the obligation agreed between them to support his wife and the two children of the marriage following the same lifestyle that they led when they were married.

Latest De Niro Roles

Robert De Niro continues to be a living legend of Hollywood and the seventh art. His legendary roles have earned him 8 Oscar nominations and two statuettes for his incarnations of Jake LaMotta and a young Vito Corleone in “Raging Bull” and “The Godfather: Part II” respectively. But during the last century, it had attracted attention how the actor left behind those types of gangster or tough guy roles that characterized his roles so much, to go on to make more superficial comedies, and many of them stoked by critics. ‘Dirty Grandpa’ or ‘At war with my grandfather’ are just some examples of this, and this would justify the thesis that the actor’s lawyer wants to reflect.