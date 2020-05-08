Today is the deadline for international bondholders to respond to the government whether or not they accept the debt restructuring proposal. In that context, Alberto Fernández’s government progressed in parallel in the negotiation with local holders and reached 70% membership, representing almost USD 5 billion, as confirmed by official sources to Infobae.

These are local investors who had securities issued under foreign law and who entered the swap. “The local market is small compared to the rest. It is not at all less than in this complex international and local complex context, they decided to enter ”, highlighted the sources.

Meanwhile, market sources affirmed that the bonds that go to the exchange are those issued by foreign law deposited in the Caja de Valores de Buenos Aires. “It is 9% of the issuance of foreign law bonds”they noted.

However, the result is not encouraging considering that local bonds represent 10% of the total, reaching USD 68,000 million.

The Government must achieve a membership of 65% – and even higher in some bonds – of the total to be able to move forward with the restructuring and avoid going into default. In this sense, it analyzes extending the negotiation terms for the restructuring of the public debt in dollars with large investment funds.

Sources close to the negotiation explained that the Ministry of Economy would go ahead with small groups of investors who accepted the agreement, because this is allowed by the prospect of restructuring, if the acceptance rate of 65% is not achieved with all the bondholders.

With the large funds, with which the negotiations continue, it would extend the negotiations until May 22, where it will be defined whether or not Argentina enters into default, due to the non-payment of interest on the Global bonds, which matured on 22 December. April.

The Government chose to have a period of 30 more days to make that payment, which it did not want to make, hoping to reach an agreement with the creditors earlier, because those titles were incorporated into the exchange.

The driving portfolio Martín Guzmán would announce this Friday, after 18 -official time of completion of the exchange, a statement extending the negotiation, because that possibility is included in the restructuring prospectus, among the powers that the official may take.

The government was “willing” to receive counter offers from the bondholders, although it warned them that this initiative must ensure the “sustainability” of long-term debt payments and not hinder economic growth.

In the local financial market, it is discounted that an agreement will not be reached for now, so negotiations will continue for the next two weeks until the deadline of May 22, when a bond would default.

We must not lose sight of the fact that International Monetary Fund (IMF) He said that he wants Argentina to reach an agreement to restructure the debt with a high participation of the bondholders that allows it to achieve the sustainability of the country’s liabilities.

This was expressed by his spokesman, Gerry Rice, in a press conference that he gave from Washington, in which he made it clear that, despite what the Government affirms, the Fund does not endorse or cease to endorse the Argentine offer, because it is an issue between Argentina and its private creditors .