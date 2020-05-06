In the midst of the time trial negotiation that the Government is facing with external creditors to avoid a new default, figures from the world economic academy supported the Argentine offer to restructure the debt external.

Among the signatories that stand out personalities of the caliber of Nobel prizes Joseph Stiglitz and Edmund Phelps, the essayist Thomas piketty and the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kenneth Rogoff.

Through a document posted on the Project Syndicate blog, 163 academic economists expressed their support to the proposal made by the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, who is just a disciple of Stiglitz.

“A renegotiation requires the commitment of all parties. Argentina has presented its private creditors with a responsible offer that adequately reflects the country’s ability to pay“indicates the statement bearing the signature of the intellectuals.

There they stand out various constituent elements of the offer, such as three-year grace period and more interest-focused cut than in capital.

“The proposal is in line with the IMF technical analysis, which states that substantial debt relief from private creditors will be needed of Argentina to reestablish the sustainability of the debt with high probability, “they commented.

They remarked that Argentina ratified “its willingness to pay the restructured debt because it will be feasible with the new interest rates raised” and that the difference in treatment between principal and interest seeks to alleviate the burden of debt service.

“The reduction in the average bond coupon offered by Argentina is reasonable,” they argued.

And they concluded: “We believe that a sustainable agreement benefits both parties: a struggling economy with 45 million people and the creditors themselves. Now is the time for private creditors to act in good faith. A responsible resolution will set a positive precedent, not only for Argentina, but for the international financial system as a whole. “

