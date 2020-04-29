The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, received the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, to try to advance in the complex negotiation with foreign bondholders.

The meeting served to search for alternatives due to the evident short circuit between the government and its private creditors, qualified official sources indicated.

The intention was to show a homogeneous message in front of the creditors.

The meeting took place yesterday on the fifth floor of the deserted Palacio de Hacienda, where the minister has his office.

Between 13:00 and 15:00, Guzmán and Massa discussed how the discussions started after the offer was presented and what prospects there are for reaching an agreement in the coming days. Spokesmen for the officials did not confirm the meeting, which also discussed the economic projects that Congress will debate in the virtual reopening of its sessions next week.

It should be remembered that, months ago, when the executives of the main investment funds on Wall Street visited the country, they met with Guzmán and Massa, separately. The president of the Chamber of Deputies listened to them, but since then reiterated that the one who negotiates is the minister and that they should not look for a wedge in him to weaken the head of the Treasury Palace.

Then, the president of the Chamber of Deputies went up a few floors to meet with the head of the Transport portfolio, Mario Meoni, and left shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Guzmán also received the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who had expressed his support for the guidelines for the renegotiation with the bondholders, according to Economy sources. “The head of government affirmed that the principles of the negotiation carried out by the minister seemed logical to him,” they said. From the Buenos Aires government they confirmed that “there was talk of debt negotiation and they coordinated the City’s financial placements.”

The creditors let it be known that, in some cases, they will not even connect to the video conferences scheduled by the minister and his Finance team led by Diego Bastourre.

In others, they will do so with executives who are not in the line of fire.

In the first contacts, according to investors, the officials limited themselves to repeating without leaving a comma of the offer presented last week, despite the fact that the prospect left a margin for some modifications.

The minister has let it be known that he does not intend to depart from the strategy that was established when he maintained that Argentina has no margin to make a better offer. In Peronism and in the private sector, they try to alert him and President Alberto Fernández to the medium-term consequences of falling into default again. On the one hand, they believe that the renegotiation of the debt with the country’s main creditor, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for 44 billion dollars will be complicated. The G7 countries will not accept an agreement to postpone those payments for three years, as Guzmán said, if the country falls into a disorderly default.

On the other hand, as observed in recent weeks, the possibility of a new sovereign default will alter local financial stability in terms of the value of unofficial exchange rates and the stock of deposits.

However, the Treasury Palace is confident with the fine print of the offer, which enables it to make partial swaps even if it does not reach the corresponding majorities in each bond. Then, the offer would be open to those who want to join in the future.

However, according to several lawyers, if the majorities necessary to change the terms of the contract were not completed, the country would default and fall into default.