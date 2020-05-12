Negative interest rates in the United States were previously unimaginable. The coronavirus has changed that.

Although the Federal Reserve has almost ruled it out, the pandemic’s huge economic and financial market impact has forced investors to think seriously about the implications of such a drastic policy change.

The rate options, which measure monetary policy expectations, on Monday implied a 23% chance that the key federal funds rate would drop below zero in late December, according to data from BofA Securities, which they cited short-term expiration options at US exchange rates To one year. That compares with the 9% -10% probability of last week.

Federal fund futures are setting prices at rates of approximately one basis point below zero for June 2021 as the pandemic strikes the US economy. towards its biggest drop since the Great Depression.

“It has gone from being theoretical to clearly possible,” said Michael Purves, CEO of Tallbacken Capital Advisors.

He still thinks that the Federal Reserve is “far” from being really negative. However, unprecedented price movements show a market preparing for the unthinkable, and investors preparing for the consequences ranging from declining bank profits to sub-zero bond yields, money market turmoil and capital outflows.

Scott Minerd, director of global investments at Guggenheim Partners, sees the possibility that buying bonds from the Federal Reserve will push benchmark US bond yields into unknown negative territory.

A projection on the Guggenheim Partners website shows that benchmark 10-year returns reach -0.5% by the end of 2021.

Investors are concerned that the United States crossing the zero limit may have more disruptive side effects on money markets than the years of negative rates in Europe and Japan.

“Adopting negative rates in the United States would cause more disruption than in Japan or Europe,” said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.

“In the United States, companies depend on the credit markets for financing … adopting negative rates in the United States would disturb the pricing of so many securities.”

POINTS OF POWER

The lower limit of the Federal Reserve benchmark rate is already zero. Negative rates are generally viewed as an emergency measure to further stimulate growth.

However, because years of such policies in Europe and Japan have failed to provide a panacea, there is much skepticism as to whether the United States will follow suit.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in March that negative rates are unlikely to help the economy. Investors hope it will reinforce that message during comments on the internet broadcast scheduled for Wednesday.

The political rollback of a measure that would hurt savers, in a country where saving is part of the national psyche, would also be difficult to navigate, as it would also hurt the financial sector that depends on interest rate margins for income. for loans.

Still, the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic has already forced the Federal Reserve to roll out an unprecedented range of programs, including expanding its purchase of corporate bonds to include some speculative-grade debt.

“There may be negative rates,” said Akira Takei, fund manager for Asset Management One, which is on the rise in US Treasury bills. longer term and betting that the benchmark 10-year yields of the US they could drop to zero.

The policy effectively redistributes the income of those who have benefited from many years of loans to those who need to borrow, he said. “In that sense, they are similar to various income and income support programs for those who have been affected by the closings.”

HOT BONDS, MAYBE NO STOCKS

Ultra low rates drive bond demand as your higher coupon becomes more attractive.

This in turn compresses yields, a factor that has already pushed up gold prices as the metal becomes more attractive relative to bonds. Gold is up about 12% this year.

Beyond that, negative rates could drive money out of the US as investors seek higher returns abroad, said Cecilia Chan, Asia-Pacific director of investment for fixed income at HSBC Global Asset Management in Hong Kong.

“I don’t expect negative rates to continue in the United States,” he said. “But I think the impact on Asian credit would probably be positive. Asian bonds offer a good upturn in performance against deposit rates. ”

In equities, the consequences are less clear due to the extreme level of uncertainty surrounding companies’ current and future earnings.

Negative rates could accelerate the turnover of financial companies under pressure towards the pharmaceutical, utilities and telecommunications sectors, where dividends tend to be higher, said John Praveen, portfolio manager at QMA, the rental business. quantitative variable and global multi-asset solutions of PGIM.

However, he believes that rates are unlikely to drop below zero anytime soon, and if they did, it would be a bad sign.

“If the Federal Reserve really decides to go negative, it is a sign that they have run out of ammunition. That is clearly not the case.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and April J.