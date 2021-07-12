Debt, impending, games, years

MEXICO CITY.

In 2006, the citizens of Montréal finally finished paying for the Olympics they held 30 years ago.

At that time, the decision to hold them was unanimous after losing the 1956 and 1972 nominations. Just as the Games were an obsession for Montreal, they also became a backpack of debt. Jean Drapeau was the mayor who fought to get them in what was his second term. When this lawyer died in 1999, the debt of 2.4 billion dollars remained uncovered.

Montreal had lost in the first round to Moscow by 3 votes, however, in the second round, Drapeau convinced the members of the Olympic committee and testified to the promise of flawless games.

Montreal’s Olympic Stadium was not quite ready for the opening day

Montreal was then, in 1976, a city that progressed under the cradled French vision. They held the World Expo in 1967, which featured a memorable speech by President Charles de Gaulle that stirred Québec nationalism. But there were also great public works such as the subway, the Plaza de Artes and the first public lottery with a voluntary tax.

For this reason, the arrival of the Games symbolized the definitive passage to modernity, without knowing that corruption and mismanagement of funds would cause severe debt.

The Games had a cost overrun of 700 percent. The problem was the erroneous calculation starting with the stadium that had an outflow of one billion dollars since a cement platform had to be made because in the chosen site, it was sinking, in addition, they faced a strike by builders that shot up costs. The stadium was incomplete at the opening.

In the 400-meter hurdles, American Edwin Moses easily won the gold medal

During the games everything was affability and perfection, there were no complaints from athletes or sponsors, of course, not from the IOC, the main beneficiary. In sports it was the appearance of Nadia Comaneci and her perfection on uneven bars, rated up to seven times with a 10; the speed of Cuban Alberto Juantorena in the 400 and 800 meters; the legacy of the Hungarian Miklos Nemeth who won the gold medal in javelin following in the footsteps of his father, gold hammer in 1948.

To absorb the high impact of the cost, a cigarette tax was immediately planted in Quebec, curious, until 2006, smokers finished paying for the stadium. That ridiculous periphrase of Jean Drapeau, “it is so difficult for Montreal to have a deficit, as it is for a man to get pregnant”, no longer caused laughter.

One day after the Olympics, Montreal was in trouble with the second oil shock. Worse still, the following year, in 1977, Drapeau’s order was blunt by allowing only the French language in Quebec for politics, commerce and the media, leaving English only in some procedures, which caused several companies to they will move to Toronto.

The Romanian Nadia Comaneci was the queen of the Games when she obtained a 10 for the first time.

Drapeau’s fame plummeted in the 1980s and he no longer stood for election in 1986. Upon leaving, he promised that his financial tax policy, mainly on cigarettes and food, would pay off the debt in 1995, he died in 1999 and Montreal took seven more years to come out of the pothole, turning the grayness of the problem in the future.

Not much was learned from the system. Years later, Barcelona in 1992 and mainly Athens in 2004, would have serious financial problems to pay for the celebration of the Olympic Games, dragging severe economic crises for their citizens.

