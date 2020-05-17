The economy minister, Martín Guzmán, said that in the renegotiation of the debt, “success is not an agreement that mortgages the future” of the country and leaves “hostages of a problem” to the Argentines.

In an interview with the Cenital portal, Guzmán pointed out that the Government “had to face the coronavirus with much stronger restrictions than the State’s capacities to react to what is presented. But even so, we have taken all the steps to face this phenomenon. “

“The reality is that this situation requires extraordinary responses, but this has happened in much of the world and here it has also happened. What we did was define a set of principles for how to attack the coronavirus,” he said.

He explained that “the first principle was that health comes first. We have to do what we have to do to protect the health of Argentines and Argentines and that is why we had to adopt very tough measures to reduce circulation.”

Look also

The initiative of a dozen senators from Together for Change aims to resolve the situation of companies and the self-employed, who while having amounts frozen at zero rates in AFIP accounts, have to resort to borrowing to pay tax commitments “at exorbitant rates “

Guzmán maintained that “we also want to take care of formal work in a situation that is very complicated, where obviously the State has few tools because when we came to the government, Argentina no longer had credit.”

The reality is that this situation requires extraordinary responses, but this has happened in much of the world and it has happened here as well. What we did was define a set of principles for how to attack the coronavirus ”

The note with the Zenith portal was made last Friday, before Three groups of bondholders will present their respective counter-proposals in the framework of the debt swap process.

Until then Argentina had received a counterproposal last April Blackrock that implied “an abysmal difference, in 10 years they are equivalent to 42 billion dollars in payment” more than the initiative presented by the government to the holders, Guzmán said.

“Do you know what a 42 billion dollar difference is? Do we know what that implies for people’s lives, to build hospitals and schools, for productive policies, to develop energy to be able to grow, to invest in Science? That involves a lot of suffering, “he questioned.

The minister stressed that “we are open to listen to ideas, but ideas that have a meaning and that is the sense of success that we were talking about before: taking care of Argentina.”

On Friday night, the government reported that it received three new debt swap offers, which are being studied by the minister, along with his team and financial advisers.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, it was confirmed that the so-called Group of Exchange Bond Holders of Argentina, made up of 18 investment institutions represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, presented a counterproposal to the government, simultaneously with other groups such as the Argentine Creditors Committee, Gramercy and Fintech Advisory.

The proposals finished embodying the expectations that had been generated in recent days that the bondholders would make their counteroffer to the government, after the initial deadline for acceptance of the Argentine proposal for the exchange of more than US $ 66,000 million.

Last Monday, Argentina Officially extended until May 22 the deadline for creditors to adhere to the debt swap with which it seeks to avoid a default.

The new date of May 22 to close the negotiation coincides with the day when the grace period for Argentina to pay a maturity of US $ 503 million of three Global bonds expires, which originally had to be paid on April 22 last.

The importance of that day is that in the event that the debt is not paid without a prior agreement on the matter, the country would go into default.

The debt restructuring process faced by the government also contemplates the renegotiation of the contract with the IMF for a debt of US $ 44,000, as well as with other multilateral forums -such as the Paris Club-, among other issues.

.