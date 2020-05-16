Today, the Argentine Republic received three counteroffers from its creditors to the debt swap offer made on April 22 of this year.

“The Minister of the Economy, together with his team and the financial advisers of the Republic, are analyzing the characteristics of these proposals and their implications for the objective of restoring the sustainability of public debt. The Argentine government and the Republic’s creditors continue constructive dialogue in order to reach a sustainable agreement in the process of restructuring the external public debt.“they detailed from the ministry that leads Martín Guzmán.

As you could know Infobae, the investment fund BlackRock That afternoon he presented his offer to restructure the external debt to the Economy, which will analyze the proposal over the weekend and then move forward with the formal negotiations and try to reach an agreement before May 22 when the deadline for not entering default. Strictly speaking, it is an offer of the so-called Argentina Ad Hoc Group, also made up of Ashmore, Fidelity and other large investment funds that own more than 25% of the debt issued during the government of Mauricio Macri.

Two other groups of bondholders also made their presentations. The Creditors Committee of Argentina, lead by Greylock Capital (whose visible face is Hans Humes) and the Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders of the Argentine Exchange, funds that hold more than 16% of the total bonds issued by Argentina in the exchanges of 2005 and 2010. That group is made up of about 20 investment funds led by Monarch, HBK Capital Management, Cyrus Capital Partners LP and VR Capital Group.

The idea of ​​the bondholders is to come together in a single offer and try to reach an agreement with the Government before the deadline, next Friday.

The initiative of BlackRock It establishes a net present value that ranges between 50 to 60 dollars depending on each of the securities, requests the payment of interest from 2021 and claims the elimination of the capital withdrawal that is provided for in the official offer.

In this context, the differences between BlackRock’s offer and that of the government appear clear: the Executive wants to pay interest on November 15, 2023, while BlackRock proposes the payment from 2021. On the other hand, the Government maintained a grace period of three years for the capital, while the investment fund considers that the capital should be paid from next year.

Minister Guzmán is leading negotiations for the restructuring of a sovereign debt of nearly USD 66,000 million and is seeking to reach an agreement with creditors before May 22, when a grace period for the payment of interest of USD 500 million expires.

In this framework, it offered its creditors a 62% interest cut, a three-year grace period and a capital drawdown of 5.4% of its dollar bonds. Next Friday the second term that the Government granted to the bondholders to accept an offer to restructure the external debt expires, after it was massively rejected in the first instance on Friday, May 8.

And he added: “In the last days we continue talking in a positive dialogue with the creditors and we continue working with them. We need to have a collaborative process on both sides. ”

This Friday, sovereign bonds in the local OTC market ended with a strong average rise of 6.4% and ended the week with a rise of more than 10%.

For the moment, the ball now seems to be on the side of international creditors who do not rule out a default, but would not seek to accelerate it if the negotiations move forward because they believe that there is good faith in the Government and they seek to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.