In pre-pandemic Argentina, everything seemed tied to what happened with debt negotiation. Alberto Fernández raised from the first day of management and even before before that outcome everything really depended: the presentation in society of the economic plan, the Budget, the productive life of the country. But first rather underestimated and then noticed in its seriousness, the coronavirus took over reality. The effects of the crisis loom dramatically. And at a time when the quarantine begins to be opened very gradually, the pulse with the creditors worries again. They are objective data for a challenge of their own: playing with the extension of time in the pulse of debt could exacerbate economic paralysis.

In official media, the first reactions of the markets were evaluated yesterday after the government’s announcement. Ambiguous signs, strictly speaking, because what is coming will be intense. The proposal formalized yesterday before the United States Securities Commission will be crumbled by the large bondholders, who already had extensive data through formal and informal channels, and the decisive stage of the dispute will begin. Three weeks, according to the Argentine position, although with an aggregate.

That process adds an element that enhances expectations, as discounted in financial media and also in the political circuit. Some $ 500 million in bonds, due in the middle of next week, would not be canceled, and that mechanically would give thirty days of delay or grace for the definition that matters: whether or not the country defaults. Uncertainty could then be extended until May 22. The versions and operations recognize that limit, beyond varied forecasts that see the way for an agreement open or not at all paved.

Either way, the coming ones would be four intense weeks where the gestures of internal politics naturally weigh on the local board although they tend to have little effect out. And they weigh from the political point of view, but they hardly determine the behavior of the players in the economy.

The President guaranteed, with some personal dialogue and active management of Minister Eduardo Wado de Pedro, the attendance of the majority of the governors to the meeting on Thursday in Olivos, brief in public version, to announce the guidelines of the proposal for Restructuring the Public External Debt. He was seated in the center, together with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. The head of the Buenos Aires government has been sharing images with the President, in the most important announcements of measures against the pandemic. Instead, CFK now appeared for the debt announcement. He had already made his figure known in another topic, that of the project of tax on large estates, placing his seal with a request to the Court to meet virtually.

The fact of broad political support he repeated in his sense the almost unanimous approval of the law of restoration of sustainability of the external public debt. The idea of ​​showing political volume it appears in some way as a necessary condition in these cases: negotiating with a divided internal front would be a burden, a message of weakness. Broad political support avoids offering that flank. The quote following that of the governors –more reasonable from the health point of view– It was produced yesterday by videoconference: it brought together in a virtual way the heads of the opposition blocs and allies. It seemed a gesture to dampen opposition claims of dialogue and agreed policies in the face of the crisis, together with the demand for the full functioning of Congress and Justice.

The question is if the government will modify at least in part its logic on the debt conditioner. For example, if you will advance with the definition of economic guidelines that exceed the poor and elemental description made in the document to disseminate the axes of the debt restructuring proposal. Three of its fifteen pages or images are devoted to saying what could be done with the potential debt payment savings in the three-year grace period: make thousands of respirators, hold millions of Universal Child Allowances or millions of Feeding cards, multiply the assistance of the Emergency Family Income. Elementary propaganda, without mention of objectives or program.

The problem, in addition to the lack of signals at least in the medium term, is the overlap and scope of two exceptional criteria: first, the declaration of the economic Emergency (and in other management areas) and then the isolation measures for the coronavirus, with the profound impact measured in the fall of the economy.

The contradiction or the very difficult challenge is in sight: on the one hand, the slow journey that begins to rehearse to reopen activities, and on the other, in the opposite direction, the spare state of expectation and uncertainty in debt renegotiation. The risk for the Government is to stretch the handling of the times of the pulseada with creditors. It would curb the slightest sense of flexibility or managed opening of the quarantine. It would be something like a double paralysis.