Debris from the impact that created the Moon could be deep within the Earth

Some scientists suggest that the remains of the protoplanet Theia that struck the earth 4.5 billion years ago and formed the Moon, are sunk in the center of our planet.

Scientists, as a recent Science journal article explains, have long agreed that the Moon formed when a protoplanet, called Theia, struck Earth about 4.5 billion years ago. Now, a team of scientists has a new proposal: that Theia’s remains can be found in two layers of rock the size of a continent buried deep in the Earth’s mantle.

For decades, seismologists have been intrigued by these two blobs, which lie beneath West Africa and the Pacific Ocean, above the Earth’s core, like a pair of headphones “they are the biggest thing in the Earth’s mantle.” (up to 1000 kilometers high and several times wider), as it explains it says Qian Yuan, a geodynamics doctoral student at Arizona State University. Seismic waves from earthquakes decrease abruptly as they pass through the layers, suggesting that they are denser and chemically different from the surrounding mantle rock.

Seismologists call them the Great Low Shear Velocity Provinces (LLSVP), and they believe they could simply have crystallized deep in Earth’s primordial magma ocean. Or they could be dense pools of rock from the early mantle that survived the impact of the Moon formation. But based on new tests and isotopic models, Yuan believes that LLSVPs are the entrails of the alien impactor himself. “This crazy idea is at least possible,” says Yuan, who presented the hypothesis last week at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference.

The idea has been hanging around lab corridors and conference rooms for years, but Edward Garnero, an Arizona State University seismologist who was not involved in the work, says it’s the first time someone has gathered multiple lines of evidence and made a serious case in their favor. “I think it’s completely viable as long as someone doesn’t say otherwise.”

Imaging studies of the islands of Iceland and Samoa suggests that LLSVPs have existed since the time of the impact of the Moon formation, as explained Sujoy Mukhopadhyay, a geochemist at the University of California (UC), and considers Yuan’s idea plausible but is open to other explanations. Seismic images have traced columns of magma that feed the volcanoes on both islands to the LLSVPs. Over the past decade, Mukhopadhyay and other scientists have discovered that the lavas on the islands contain an isotopic record of radioactive elements that formed only during the first 100 million years of Earth’s history.

In addition, a new image of the protoplanet Theia suggests that the Moon may have launched a dense rock charge deep into the Earth. The theory of impact was developed in the 1970s to explain why the Moon is dry and does not have much iron core: in a cataclysmic impact, volatiles such as water would have vaporized and escaped, while a ring of less dense rocks would have detached in the collision and would have merged on the Moon. Although what hit the Moon was initially believed to be the size of Mars, a recent work by Yuan’s co-author, ASU Tempe astrophysicist Steven Desch, has suggested that Theia was almost as big as Earth.

In studies of the rocks on the Apollo Moon, Desch and his colleagues measured the ratios of hydrogen to deuterium, a heavier hydrogen isotope. They found that light hydrogen was much more abundant in some of the Moon samples than it was in rocks on Earth. To capture and retain so much light hydrogen, Theia must have been huge, as proposed in a 2019 study in Geochemistry. It must also have been quite dry, since any water, which is naturally enriched in heavy hydrogen during its formation in interstellar space, would have raised overall deuterium levels. Such a dry and large protoplanet would have separated into layers with an iron-depleted core and an iron-rich mantle, according to Desch, between 2% and 3.5% denser than Earth today.

The model proposed by Yuan suggests that after the collision, Theia’s core would have quickly fused with Earth’s. He has also investigated the fate of Theia’s mantle, in order to see what conditions would have allowed the material to persist, rather than mix and sink to the base of the mantle. The simulations consistently showed that mantle rocks 1.5% to 3.5% denser than those on Earth would survive and end up as piles near the core. The result fits perfectly with Desch’s evidence for deuterium.

A Theia of that size would also explain the scale of the LLSVPs since together they contain six times more mass than the Moon. If they are aliens, Yuan says, just an impactor as big as Theia could have freed them.

However, some question this hypothesis. Barbara Romanowicz, a seismologist at UC Berkeley, and Anne Davaille, a geophysicist at the University Paris-Saclay, say that the diffuse images that have been obtained from the LLSVP and its pile-like structure, it could simply be an illusion created by models of the interior that are based on low-frequency seismic waves. Instead of reaching 1000 kilometers, the piles can rise only a few hundred kilometers before breaking into branching columns. “They may have holes,” says Romanowicz. “They can be a bundle of tubes.”

Other studies, such as the one carried out by Harriet Lau, a geophysicist at UC Berkeley, say that LLSVP they are smaller or less monolithic and they are only denser at the bottom. This analysis is based on two ways to image the deep Earth: using GPS stations to measure how the Moon’s tide stretches the Earth, and seismometers to detect how the Earth’s natural vibrations pass through the deep mantle. “Perhaps the real story behind the density is the depth of distribution,” according to Lau.

Less mass LLSVPs would contradict the idea that Theia was almost the size of a proto-Earth, as explained Jennifer Jenkins, a seismologist at Durham University. Yuan’s image, she adds, “is not incompatible with what we know, but I’m not entirely convinced.”

According to Desch, the team could test their idea by looking for geochemical similarities between the lavas on the islands and the rocks in the Moon’s mantle. None of the Apollo samples capture the unaltered mantle, which is one of the reasons scientists want to collect samples from the crater that caused the largest impact on the Moon, at its south pole, where such rocks could be mined and examined. In fact, both NASA and China are planning missions to the south pole of the Moon. That would be the place chosen to send NASA astronauts to our satellite.

If Theia’s remains are deep within the Earth’s mantle, they may not be alone. Seismologists are seeing smaller and smaller pockets of ultra-dense material in the deep mantle., only a few hundred kilometers wide, often near the edges of LLSVPs. Perhaps it’s the sunken remnants of iron-rich cores from other miniature planets that struck early Earth, as Jenkins explains.