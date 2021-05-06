Debris from a Chinese rocket threatens to fall to Earth, generating a shower of debris

Space debris from a 22-ton Chinese rocket will re-enter Earth this weekend and could cause a shower of debris.

On April 29, the Chinese space agency launched a huge rocket with the intention of transport the first module for creating your own space station. It is about the Long March-5B Y2, the largest spacecraft of Chinese development and weighing 22 tons, it could be about to generate a debris rain on the earth’s atmosphere.

A possible rain of debris out of control

Illustration: Getty Images

This spacecraft transported the Tianhe module to Earth orbit when its mission ended. In total, it has a approximate length of 30 meters, and a diameter of just over 4 meters. After liftoff, the largest section of the rocket – which managed to put it into orbit – is expected to return to Earth this Saturday. However, the exact location where will it land from is still unknown.

In general, the parties that discard this type of vehicle are destroyed upon entering the atmosphere back terrestrial, due to the friction that it generates. According to the most recent reports, this was not the case this time, and no one knows for sure. where the rocket debris will fall.

The Chinese space agency has yet to determine whether the rocket’s “core stage” is being controlled. Otherwise, it will initiate an uncontrolled descent from the atmosphere of our planet, no way to make a safe landing. It could fall anywhere, from the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean, to any country on the African continent or South America.

We suggest: NASA captures a natural radio signal from Venus

How serious is space debris?

Photo: Simon Song / South China Morning Post via Getty Images

So far, the Chinese authorities have not given details about the trajectory of the rocket. However, the Global Times newspaper – managed by the Communist Party of China – noted that the aluminum coating on the expelled parts is “will burn easily in the atmosphere“.

This would mean that the risk of causing further damage to living things on Earth it is negligible. In contrast, the United States Department of Defense expects space debris to land on the planet this Saturday, according to its calculations. Despite this, determining the place of impact is still impossible: everything will depend on how it re-enters the atmosphere.

This could be the most massive space debris ever recorded that will return to Earth. For this reason, the authorities in the United States have been “aware” of the situation. Meanwhile, the rain of debris that can produce debris remains as a possibility to follow closely.

Keep reading:

China successfully launches first module for its own space station

The redesign of the airspace increases noise pollution in CDMX