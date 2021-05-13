Deborah Snyder talks about the fact that Warner has not revealed the viewing figures of the Snyder Cut – Tomatazos

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% was a success or a failure? There have been all kinds of rumors about it. It has been said that it was a resounding success, but that Warner did not want us to know. The opposite has also been said. The reality is that the company has not disclosed and will not disclose the viewing numbers for this tape. You have no real incentive to do so. To show that it was a success, perhaps it would be to admit that they were wrong with the product that they released in theaters in 2017.

It is very likely that we are going to be left with doubts for life. In general, streaming services don’t work that way. What they usually reveal is the number of subscribers they get. This is your way of measuring the success of your projects. In that sense, that is why Netflix has no qualms about canceling projects left and right.

Something that we should ask ourselves is: What do those involved in the tape of Warner’s silence think? Deborah Snyder, producer of all the projects of Zack Snyder and his wife, has given us an answer to this question in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter. It seemed neither of them were interested in being successful; what they wanted was to be able to show the director’s original vision and that is something that they have only been able to do thanks to streaming services:

It’s about telling stories and reaching as many people as possible. Yes, there may be enthusiasm for how you do. Everyone is a bit competitive, but they are taking risks with films that were not going to be made. The studies are focused on large intellectual properties and very important films, but there is a lot of other content that streaming services are getting done that would not be done if it were not for them. In my experience, the creative freedom and support along the way, not a fight, but support for the director’s vision has been really great. In terms of blockbuster, yes, it’s good to know, but you can usually tell if people liked it or not.

In other words, he is saying that it is good that those industries are not interested in the box office numbers because that has allowed them to see the light of day projects that would probably have been left in the drawer of broken dreams. After specifically the Snyder Cut and the fact that the important thing was to do it, not that it was a success:

HBO… Interesting they didn’t report the numbers, but there have been a ton of articles saying that Justice League has been an impressive success. For us, it wasn’t about that- It was about completing Zack’s vision. Something that because of our tragedy had turned into something really ugly and distorted. It was that now we had the opportunity to do things right. The fans’ love for the movie and for Zack’s vision and being able to complete that vision was why for us. It has been a wonderful experience to see people enjoying the movie and all the love. We have been developing this world and Zack’s version of this world for ten years. It was a kind of strange ending or lack of an ending. So for us, it was nice to have a way to give it closure and also for people to see what was meant to happen.

In other words, and as they had already said, the important thing was the fact of being able to complete a project that was cut short by the intervention of the study and by a family tragedy, the suicide of their daughter. Handing your movie over to fans is reward enough for them.

