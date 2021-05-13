Deborah Snyder on Zack Snyder’s Justice League’s lack of official data

This March, the fan request finally came true when the movie was released in streaming format. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” / “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”. The original and authentic vision that director Zack Snyder had for the Justice League movie. Along with the premiere, fans hoped that this would recover the Snyderverse, that is, that the films that Snyder had in mind for years for the Justice League would continue to be made.

At the moment, at the official level, the only thing that has been said is that there will be no continuation of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” There have been rumors, but purely on an official level, even Snyder himself has said that the studio is not interested in his vision. Within all this, something that is surprising the fans a lot is the complete lack of official data on the film.

We know that when launching through a private platform, such as HBO Max or HBO Spain, there is no public data. There is data of visualizations inferred by other data (eg movement in social networks), or by visualizations in other platforms. Thus, for example, based on Official Charts, the film has been number 1 for the third consecutive week in the United Kingdom. However, no official viewing data on HBO Max. There is complete silence in that sense.

In a recent interview, producer and wife of Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, has spoken on this matter. She acknowledges that I was expecting a press release with figuresBut he contends that in the end, the movie was trying to give fans closure on the Justice League and the universe that Zack Snyder had spent nearly a decade building. Therefore, although there is a “lack of transparency”, she stays with the other articles that have published the great impact that the film has had:

It is interesting that they did not report the official figures, but there are many articles that talk about how massive the Justice League has been. For us, it wasn’t about that. It was about completing Zack’s vision. Something that our tragedy turned into something really ugly and distorted, and to have the opportunity to fix it. The love of the fans for that movie and for Zack’s vision and being able to complete that vision was the reason for all this for us. It has been an incredible experience to see people enjoy her and love. We had been developing this world and Zack’s version of that world for over ten years. It was kind of a weird ending, or no ending. So for us it was a good way to close it and also for people to see what it should be.

Furthermore, the production company applauds the fact that thanks to the streaming medium, many films are being made that if there were only traditional media, possibly they would never be made.

It’s about telling stories and making them reach as many people as possible. Yes, there may be an enthusiasm for how it is done. Everyone is a bit competitive, but they are taking chances with movies that would not be made. The studies are focused on both the big IPs and the franchises, but there is a lot of other content that streamers are doing that would not be made if it weren’t for them. In my experience, the creative freedom and support along the way – not a struggle, but support – in the director’s vision, has been really great. As for the box office, yes, good to know, but usually you know if people like it or not.

