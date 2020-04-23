Deborah Secco’s daughter with actor Hugo Moura, Maria Flor, 4, wants to pursue her parents’ artistic career. According to the global, his heiress has already revealed his desire to do theater after hearing more about his career. One of the plays staged by Deborah should get a new version with Maria: ‘I talked to Hugo and thought about setting her up with a cast of friends’.

Deborah Secco loves to share moments in the uninhibited way of her daughter, Maria Flor, 4, on social networks: the girl has already appeared putting on her mother’s makeup and the two love to wear similar clothes. But Maria Flor’s passion for the artistic career goes further. According to the actress, the girl has already signaled a desire to act. “I did a play many years ago called ‘Playing at Once Upon a Time’. I remember the entire text, all the songs. And I always tell Maria Flor before I sleep. Maria went crazy in this play and told me she wants to do it She asks me every day, “she said live with producer Léo Fuchs, of whom she has been a longtime friend.

Actress invites producer and plans editing: ‘When she’s between 5 and 6 years old’

Away from the studios due to the suspension of the recording of ”

Save Yourself Who Can ”

due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Alexia’s interpreter in the global soap opera invited Léo to the project: “I talked to Hugo and thought about setting her up with a cast of friends. Will it mark Maria Flor’s life. Shall we?” . Excited, he agreed, filling Maria with praise. “Deborah’s daughter is already a perfect child actress. If she sucks, she may even have DRT”, he joked. The actress also went into detail about her plans: “I thought about making our debut when she is between 5 and 6 years old. I think it will be enough. I have to do it. She said she wants it in a real theater”.

Deborah recalls TV roles: ‘Striking’

Still in conversation with the producer, Deborah highlighted some roles from her television career. “Everyone was important, but really some of the most striking ones. Carol, from Teen Confessions, was one of them, because she was my first character. I learned a lot about the reality of a set. Then it was Iris, from ‘Laços de Família’. It was my first great character on TV. She won the air of a villain in the soap opera. global.

Daughter has empowering upbringing: ‘Together are stronger’

In an interview with

Purepeople, Deborah

she explained that she encourages her daughter, Maria Flor, to be sure of her opinions and empathize with her friends. “I always tell Maria Flor that I don’t have to worry about what others think. I encourage my daughter to help her friends, because together they are stronger. That’s what I do. I keep introducing everything I do in my life. and everything I learn “, said the artist.

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

See too:

