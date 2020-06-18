Débora Pérez Volpin’s son made his radio debut with Quique Sacco (Video: « Arriba Argentinos », El Trece) (Infobae)

« Definitely Mom gave me something about journalism. The communication career, which is the one I study and I have a couple of years to receive me, I originally started it because I had that influence at home. For mom and dad. Of course she inspired me in a lot of things. Although I’m making my way and I don’t know where I will end or how, but it is a company that I always have ”.

Agustin Funes, the oldest son of Débora Pérez Volpin and Marcelo Funes, made his radio debut alongside Enrique Quique Sacco, who was the last partner of his mother, the driver and legislator who died in February 2018. The 22-year-old makes a column about travel in From side to side, the cycle that the journalist conducts from Monday to Friday from 18 to 20 hours by Radio Del Plata.

« Hopefully I can provoke even half of everything that Mom caused in all her years of profession », the son of Débora, who worked as a journalist and host for years in El Trece, wished, in addition to his extensive career in the media.

Sacco, for his part, was happy to return to the radio and do it with the future journalist at his side. “I come back to the media after a long time, and coming back with Agustín is a pleasure. This arose from his merits, by his Instagram account @volamosyvenimos. I found what he did with the trips very interesting. I proposed it to him, he liked it and he was encouraged« Said the driver.

About the cycle, he announced: “It will be much more than soccer and sports, which is the world I came from previously. There will be politics, economics, shows. And Augustine’s columns with travel«

Agustín and Luna, children of Débora Pérez Volpin, shared many family trips with their mother and Quique Sacco (Instagram)

Sacco and Pérez Volpin were in a couple for almost seven years and during that time the journalist formed an excellent bond with Augustine and Moon, the children that the journalist had with El Trece cameraman Marcelo Funes. They shared trips, birthdays, meals and all kinds of family events. After the death of the driver, this relationship continues to this day, even when the journalist is in a relationship with the former governor. Maria Eugenia Vidal.

« We were a family. We are still a family ”Sacco added and continued: “I am happy that Agustín is with us, and we will continue traveling, of course. We are going to have a very special space that has to do with interviewing the relatives of victims. A microphone for those who do not have it, or who cannot tell its truth, cannot claim. It is something that we are going to do weekly, ”he said of the important section of the cycle that he conducts on Radio Del Plata.

For his part, Agustin assured that he takes his debut on radio “very calmly”. « The truth is that I don’t know if my path is in journalism, or not, but I am sure that when I started it I wanted it to be a quiet moment, with people with whom I felt comfortable. And there is no better place than this and with Quique’s company to do it.. We start little by little. I don’t want to think about a future, ”he said in front of the cameras of Arriba Argentinos, on El Trece.

« I love traveling. It’s a thing that I always have in my head. But do it mentally when physically you can’t, I think it has a double value, which is what I think I can contribute to the program with my column. And that’s why I do it ”, concluded Agustín Funes after his radio debut with Quique Sacco.

