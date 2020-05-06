Los Angeles, May 4 (EFE News) .- Already recovered after being one of the first Hollywood figures to test positive for a coronavirus, Debi Mazar, who is presenting the series “Arde Madrid” tomorrow, assured Efe that the US authorities have not They are doing enough and that the country is not going to have an easy way out of the pandemic.

“I think Spain and Italy will recover before the United States does because, almost all the time, they ordered the entire country to be closed while here we have a government that is not really doing anything. Some states have already opened bowling alleys. Right now we really need a bowling alley, it’s just great … “he said sarcastically.

“I’m really nervous because I know that in the US we are not going to end well. And (the coronavirus) will continue to circulate because we have not closed borders between states, people will continue to travel … I don’t know when we will see the end of this situation” , the actress regretted.

Mazar (New York, 1964), who said he was already feeling well and in strong spirits after testing positive for COVID-19 in March, now brings to the United States. “Arde Madrid”, a successful and prestigious Spanish series created by Paco León, which can be seen from tomorrow on the MHz CHOICE platform, and where the actress brings to life a myth of the likes of Ava Gardner.

“It was one of my favorites. Not so much for his movies, although I loved ‘The Night of the Iguana’ (1964) and ‘The Barefoot Contessa’ (1954), but because I just liked his energy and appearance,” he said of Gardner.

“When I was a young actress, I saw her and thought she was very pretty: she had dark hair, she was thin, she always had a cigarette in her hand, and she always seemed to be having fun. Unlike other actresses who were kind of teaching her tits and trying to be very sexy, she was like: ‘I don’t care!’ “she said.

“Arde Madrid” travels to the 60s in Spain, where Gardner found a singular refuge from Hollywood despite being a brave, independent woman with wild instincts living in a very conservative country and with a harsh repression under the Franco dictatorship .

Like his alter ego, Mazar also fell surrendered to Spanish charms and, in particular, to Madrid.

“I fell in love with Spain, I fell in love with Madrid. Look, my face was on a poster of the Gran Vía with churros and with chocolate falling on my face,” he recalled.

“I was walking everywhere. When I was not working, which basically was never, I would go for a walk in Madrid, I would go to the movies in the original version, I would do my manicure, I would make friends, I would go to the markets, I would go out to the churches. .. “he listed.

“The culture of Spain seemed simply wonderful to me. When I grew up in New York, I was always attracted to the Latino community and I loved salsa. But that was very different from Spain, which has something very sexy, something very dark,” he argued. .

With a brilliant historical setting and a very clever fusion of comedy and drama, the eight chapters of “Arde Madrid” link, according to Mazar, its creator Paco León with the work of a whole Spanish genius like Pedro Almodóvar.

“Paco and I got along in a magical way. We understood each other even when we couldn’t understand each other (due to the language difference). There is intensity in his eyes, he is very expressive with his hands,” he said.

“At that time, I was studying Spanish to the fullest. But when I did the test, Paco told me: ‘The role is yours, but you sound like a Puerto Rican,'” she said with amusement.

Very proud to have been able to work in Europe, where she believes that they take more care of personal projects and the author’s vision, Mazar, who connected in an extraordinary way with the vibrant environment of Madrid and life on the streets of Spain, said that the pandemic, Although it has had devastating effects in that country, it will not change the way of being of the Spanish.

“No, no. Look, the coronavirus is a virus and there will be more in the world. But we are in modern times and we have science and medicine. And maybe it is a ‘shock’ because it is a global pandemic, but, you know what, what we will overcome at some point, “he defended.

“I don’t know how long it will take us, but people will go back to the streets, they need the streets. Everything about social distancing, now it works, but people need hugs, we are human beings. Now we do need to stop until he leaves and we find a vaccine (…), but I do think that Spain will recover, “he concluded.

