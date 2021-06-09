Debbie Hewitt, First President of the English Federation

06/09/2021 at 5:23 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Debbie Hewitt has become the first president of the English Football Association in its 157-year history. The English businesswoman and administrator will take office in January 2022. In the meantime, Peter McCormick will continue to serve as interim president.

Hewitt will succeed Greg Clarke, who had to resign from Clargo last November after an unfortunate comment about racism in soccer. “I see what happens to the players and footballers of color and the insults they receive on social networks … it seems that there is a free hand in the networks“said Clarke, who was quickly asked to apologize for using the expression” colored & rdquor ;.

In this way, Hewitt will assume command of the highest body of English football in one of the most difficult moments in memory. It is not only facing one of the most precarious economic moments in history, with a loss forecast of some 300 million pounds by 2024, but also due to the tension derived from racist claims. Last weekend, fans booed the England team for kneeling in protest against racism.

“As the events of recent months have shown, This is a significant moment for English football, with a clear purpose for all stakeholders to ensure the long-term health of the game at all levels. I look forward to working alongside our CEO, Mark Bullingham, and the team at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park, and enjoying chairing an organization that has the potential to be a very positive force for the game and for all of society, “he said. Hewitt in a statement.

Kate Tinsley, the independent non-executive director of the FA, has said that Hewitt’s arrival to the presidency is great news for English football. “Debbie was the outstanding candidate and He immediately demonstrated his passion and ability to positively influence the direction of the English Football Federation nationally and globally, with principles and solid leadership. “