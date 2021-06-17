Debates of Democratic hopefuls for mayor of New York City end with no favorites

Applicants to become the candidate of the Democratic Party to New York City Hall They held the last televised debate on Wednesday before the primary elections on June 22, without a clear favorite.

With more time to explain themselves in their interventions than has been usual in these debates and in a much calmer atmosphere, the eight candidates had one last chance to defend their positions in security, housing, education and economic recovery, among other issues.

The Democratic primaries in New York are being experienced as a true election because all the pools indicate that the chosen candidate will prevail without difficulty over the Republican candidate in the mayoral elections on November 2.

Wednesday’s debate took place shortly after the publication of the last two electoral polls that place the Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, as the politician with the most support, closely followed by former City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn García.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Maya Wiley, former adviser to current Mayor Bill de Blasio, are the other two candidates who also have options to run the City, according to the polls.

Eric Adams once again brought up his past at the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to present himself as the best prepared to end the spike in violence in the city, the greatest concern of voters, as reflected by the surveys.

One of the criticisms received by Adams by other candidates such as Maya Wiley, who defends the withdrawal of funds from the Police, is his alleged willingness to maintain or recover police techniques that have been labeled as violent and racist, such as that of ‘Stop and Frisk ‘.

With the approach of the primaries and the beginning of the early voting on June 12, electoral tension has increased with continuous criticism among candidates including the appearance of electoral announcements on local channels in which various candidates are attacked.