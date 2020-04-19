It seems that last week’s debate to find out who you thought was best, whether Del Potro or Wawrinka, had enough acceptance so that has encouraged us to do another debate, this time about two members of the so-called Next Gen. We have chosen Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Two boys who have already won important titles and who, to a greater or lesser extent, have already started on the final rounds of Grand Slams and are called to pick up the witness of the Federer, Nadal and Djokovic when they retire. A representation of the newsroom of Punto de Break we have divided to vote who we think best. We begin.

Diego Jiménez.

Choice: TSITSIPAS

I consider Zverev a great tennis player, but I think he has three big problems. One of them at a technical level, with a second serve that is martyrdom and a right with which he sins passively, showing great difficulty in shooting parallel with aggressiveness. The other is at the tactical level; Sascha must be much more aggressive, work the game on the net and dictate the point. Possibly those two emanate from the third problem; its difficulty to evolve and get out of its comfort zone. On the contrary, in Stefanos I perceive a total player, as effective as he is precious, full of warrior ardor, competitive hunger and love for this sport. He is daring and his goal is to make history. Everything is going to be left to achieve it. There are no major holes in his tennis and it feels like he can keep improving. The 5-1 featured on his face to face, further clarifies my stance.

Alejandro Arroyo

Choice: ZVEREV

My opinion does not respond to blows or tennis level or which of the two I like more. I Zverev a long time ago that I began to see him as a different player than what has been planned for him. For me he is neither a successor nor an heir to the ‘Big3’, that has led him down the path of bitterness. Sascha is “a Wawrinka” to me. It will take time to sort out his place on the circuit and his type of stage in which he performs best, but I think he has that mix of tennis and ego to perform better in big tournaments, even though his results in Grand Slams are very poor. It will take time but his destiny, I think, is to be a player of great games and not of much consistency. With Tsitsipas I have many doubts, there is something that does not convince me, it does not have enough to be a dominator, even though it is very complete. Although H2H is so unfavorable for the German, if they crossed paths in a final, I would bet on Zverev.

Rubén Pérez.

Choice: TSITSIPAS

A clash of styles between these two swords, two of the sharpest on the current tennis scene and especially in the coming years. I consider that the Greek harbors greater potential in his tennis due to greater versatility throughout his game. Its scheme is much more varied, it has that capacity to surprise that the German does not present. Much more explosive Tsitsipas, more skilled at hand than Zverev, better on the net, varies more with the backhand, and plays more with angles and heights, not looking for as much power as Sascha, who often reaches his only solid argument . They are both tennis players with a lot of character, but Hellen seems to be more accomplished now than the German, more mature and with clearer ideas, trusting more in his tennis. That is a plus that undoubtedly makes me choose him.

Carlos Navarro.

Choice: ZVEREV

I think we all know very well what Zverev’s problems are. Impressive dips that come from an inexplicable lack of confidence. And I say inexplicable because Sascha is the prototype player destined to dominate the next epochs: tall enough to have a devastating service, mobile enough to adapt to all phases of the game. If you add to that a world elite setback and a not inconsiderable physique, in theory you have someone who should be around number one in the ranking. Zverev needs, of all all, to give one more dimension to his right. That is where his future Grand Slam account goes; With a guy whose biggest problem is self-confidence and not his tennis qualities, we know we have a problem with a solution. With Tsitsipas, however, the opposite happens to me. He is someone who knows very well what he wants, who leaves his life to it, in addition to being complete in tennis, he covers all parts of the track well and I think he will be versatile in the future. However, sometimes I see him lacking that dominating, explosive blow that will bring him free points in the future and cement him as the best. Yes, I know that H2H is unfavorable, but I still trust Zverev as the best tennis player among his contemporaries.

José Morón.

Choice: TSITSIPAS

We are facing two of the best young people of the last generation and with a clear handicap in each of them. While Zverev may be more complete at the game level, his fragility at the mental level makes the rest of his tennis wobble. This is something that we see very frequently in the Grand Slams, where he has very fat periods of disconnection in games. Tsitsipas is much more stable at the level of the head, although not without too much boast, but perhaps that means that he can have better performance in Slams, until the German learns to manage that. The weakest point of the Greek is the rest, where he clearly has to improve if he wants to take that step forward in major tournaments. In the rest, he is a player of remarkable high and even outstanding, because with his physique and conditions, he has wood to do great things. I stay with him in this duel and it is that although Sascha, when he was younger, aimed higher, he has been stuck by his “bad head” and I think that Tsitsipas is today a better player than the German.

This is the summary of our votes.

In our vote, the wording of Punto de Break opts for the Greek, which has an average of 52.4 points in the vote. The German remains with only 49 points and it is the part of the physique and mentality that makes him go down the most since in terms of serve and backhand, they are very even and even Sascha would have a little advantage out there.

It is time for you to speak. Do you dare to give your score and choose which of the two you think is better?

.