15 minutes. Withdraw funds from the police: What started as a cry of protest after racially motivated killings became a topic of national debate.

The discussion of whether to cut resources to police forces seemed purely rhetorical and unlikely until protests erupted after the murder of George Floyd.

This Wednesday Floyd’s younger brother spoke before an audience of the Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives to participate in the debate on police practices and the possibility of carrying out some reforms.

“Honor George’s memory by making the necessary changes so that the security forces are the solution and not the problem. Hold them accountable when they do something wrong. Teach the police what it means to treat people with empathy and respect. Teach them what necessary force is and that deadly force should only be used on rare occasions and when life is at risk, “said Philonise Floyd.

Concrete actions

The most tangible effect of this debate came last Sunday when nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced the intention to withdraw the funds and dismantle their Police Department.

We want to “rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that really keeps our community safe,” Lisa Bender, City Council President, told CNN.

By @ MplsWard3 in @TIME: I’m a Minneapolis City Council Member. We Must Disband the Police — Here’s What Could Come Next. Thank you @FletcherMpls. This CM‘s ward includes downtown and he has faced immense opposition to change. https://t.co/mxOIWD7fMt – Lisa Bender (@lisabendermpls) June 5, 2020

Cities like Los Angeles and New York would be weighing similar measures.

The phrase “withdraw funds from the police” began to be heard during the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, over the death of the young Michael Brown at the hands of an agent.

Crazy idea

US President Donald Trump has called the idea “crazy” and said on his Twitter account that the debate is part of “the agenda of the radical left.”

Trump praised the intervention of the Republican representative Jim Jordan, a member of the Judicial Committee, who asserted that withdrawing the funds from the police would cause an increase in crime.

For their part, Democrats took advantage of the hearing to promote a bill that, among other things, would prohibit officers from grabbing detainees by the neck, the move that ended Floyd’s life.

“The goal of this legislation is to create a model of police that is guardian, not warrior,” said Democrat Jerry Nadler.

Moderate focus

The virtual Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, said in an interview with CBS News, that he did not support the proposal to withdraw the funds to the police, but to “put conditions on federal aid depending on whether or not they comply with the basic standards of decency and honesty. ”

Let me be clear: We can’t leave this moment and once again turn away and do nothing. We need justice. We need action. We need reform. – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 9, 2020

Newsweek magazine published a poll in which 84% of Americans agreed with Biden’s proposal.

Some activists have pointed out that the original idea is not so radical and that it consists of allocating part of the funds dedicated to the police to social work.