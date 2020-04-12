In recent days, many debates are emerging on Twitter to kill a little the time that we will be without tennis due to the Coronavirus pandemic and since the writing of Punto de Break (at home, of course) we have wanted to join in with a debate more than Interesting that one of the past nights came up in our WhatsApp group and that caused a lot of comments and some indecision between all of us. The debate itself is, between Juan Martin del Potro and Stan Wawrinka, who is better?

On the one hand we have the Argentine, winner of a Grand Slam tournament (Federer, at the US Open 2009) and a Masters 1000 (Indian Wells 2018, also Federer), for a total of 22 titles. Standing out from a young age, his career has been marked by injuries, in his wrists and lately, in his knee. Juan Martín became number 3 in the world but he went through the operating room four times to treat his battered wrists, something that affected his backhand shot, which had to change in his hitting mechanics, and twice in his right knee.

Across the ring is the Swiss. He went a little on tiptoe in his first years of career (his second title did not come until he was 24 years old) and after several ATP 250 tournaments, he surprised everyone by winning the Australian Open in 2014. From there, the Swiss became man of great appointments and although he “only” has 16 titles, three of them are Grand Slam (two won by Djokovic and one by Nadal) and the other by Masters 1000 (Montecarlo 2014, won by Federer), which makes him have a enviable awards, having also been number 3 in the world.

Without further delay, we go with the notes and arguments of each editor for the debate.

Diego Jiménez.

Choice: FROM THE FOAL.

There is no doubt that the three Swiss Grand Slam titles are the clear demonstration of enormous potential. But Del Potro’s record in this area does not do justice to his game. The man from Tandilense has had an injury odyssey and has managed to win 22 titles (16 from Stan), be number 3 in the world (like the Swiss), win a Masters 1000 (also Wawrinka), be key in the Cup Davis won by Argentina after reappearing from a very serious injury, getting two Olympic medals and transmitting feelings of brutal power and solvency; Imagine what you would have done if your career had not been interrupted over and over again. Juan Martín, in full physical condition, is beatable by very few players, while Wawrinka has more emotional ups and downs that make him somewhat less regular. And to conclude, two facts: Del Potro dominates the face to face between them 4-3. Against Big3, the Argentine has won 17 matches, while Wawrinka, 12.

Rubén Pérez.

Choice: WAWRINKA.

I think it is only fair to stick to what has been shown on court and what has been shown or could be shown throughout a tennis career. From these premises, Stan Wawrinka is, I believe, firmly superior to Juan Martín del Potro. The Argentine without serious injuries like the ones he has had? It is possible to think that it would have been better than the Swiss. But in a tennis analysis, it is necessary to include not only technical abilities but also mental and physical ones. And Tandil’s in that section has not been up to the task, while Stan has been a diesel engine that has been earning points as his career progressed. In track records they are even in general lines, although the three Grand Slam titles and 4 total finals of the Swiss for a title and another final in global compilation of the Argentine leave the balance in my opinion in favor of the European tennis player. In the purely tennis field, both are players with a commendable punch, more unpredictable Stan, more solid and stable Juan Martín.

Alejandro Arroyo.

Choice: WAWRINKA.

There are arguments to decide on the contrary and in no way can it be concluded that whoever chooses one or the other will be sinning subjectivity or arguments that are highly rebuttable. No. We are talking about a very even debate, which implies an obvious hypothetical burden in relation to the health of the Argentine. But in the same way that mentality is a factor that implies a condition on “if I had another head”, the problem of the Argentine is that his physique is very little adaptable to current tennis. He is a fragile physicist, who has made him miss 18 Grand Slams, and that is not bad luck. Nor is it the case that an impressive mind was born or emerged to give other opportunities that other tennis players did not have and abandoned after serious injuries. That is why we must weigh everything as strengths and weaknesses. At a tennis level I think that Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martín del Potro are players from similar spheres, with a more competitive point in Argentina, in my opinion. But I think that Stan Wawrinka has managed, especially since 2013, to be the best possible player, to be physically more continuous, to be a player of enormous greatness and to get three Grand Slams in the ‘Big3’ era, something tremendous.

Fernando Murciego.

Choice: FROM THE FOAL.

Two great players, both immersed in a very bad stage to make history, but with several glorious pages in their possession. Desplaying the skills of each one, I think that the Argentine is a more complete tennis player, more capable of performing at his best on all surfaces, in addition to a more regular profile within the circuit as long as the injuries respected him. Starting from the fact that the debate is very hard, I am going to stay with Del Potro for a very personal reason, the feeling that I will take from each one the day the racket is hung. Wawrinka will be someone who earned much more than we could have ever imagined; Del Potro will be someone who earned much less than everyone thought. The capricious fate gave and took both of them, but it went from cruel to that of Tandil.

José Morón.

Choice: WAWRINKA.

With this debate my heart is divided in a certain way, because they are two tennis players that I love. With Del Potro we have the question of ‘What would have become of him without those injuries?’ Since I was young, I was aiming to mark an era and all those injuries prevented us from seeing the real level that could have been displayed. It is possible that Juan Martín is a more complete tennis player in terms of important blows (serve, right) but what Wawrinka has is that his mental strength is so great that it makes a difference in a sport like tennis. Confidently, Stan is capable of beating anyone if he has the day and that translates to the three Grand Slams he has. For this reason, I would say that globally and putting all the ingredients on the table, Wawrinka is slightly better because of the animal mentality he has and because of the enormous setback that life has given him.

Carlos Navarro.

Choice: WAWRINKA.

Personally I have much more predilection for the Torre de Tandil. His entire sports career shows incredible willpower; it is the very definition of resilience. However, if we leave the emotional context aside, Stan Wawrinka is the closest to being “the big fifth”. Based on the fact that, at his best level, either of them can compete and win against the Big-3, Stan has reached the big stages with more consistency (yes, Delpo’s injuries have influenced, but we cannot let ourselves lead by the what ifs) and once there the piston has not dropped physically or mentally. The difference between two Grand Slams (and the way to achieve it, always leaving Djokovic on the road) is too difficult to ignore. That after his irruption Stan has shown his greatness in a more continuous way makes me opt for him, although as I say, slightly.

Carlos Molins.

Choice: WAWRINKA.

There are no doubts that they are two great tennis players, but in general terms Wawrinka has achieved more than Del Potro in his entire tennis career. What would have happened if Del Potro had not had so many injuries? Well, it could have surpassed him, but it was not the case. Wawrinka has been a guy who has managed to beat Nadal or Djokovic in a Grand Slam final, something that very few tennis players will be able to say. In addition, the good of Stan if he has his day has shown that he can beat anyone, while Del Potro playing extraordinary games, has not always managed to win.

Carlos Coll.

Choice: WAWRINKA

If we unify the notes in a single table, we obtain the following results:

Wawrinka, with 52 points on average and six drafters in his favor, would win the debate between the two as the best tennis player although Del Potro obtained 51.75 points on average, very close to the Swiss, having the positive vote of two drafters. As you can see, a debate and a very close vote and it is that although Stan’s record is better, the performance that Juan Martín has offered since the beginning of his career and how he has managed to recover again and again from the physical problems he has had It also makes you get a very good grade.

It is time for you to now give your notes and opinion. Who do you think is better than the Wawrinka-Delpo duel?

.