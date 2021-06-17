DEBATE: Is Novak Djokovic already the GOAT of tennis?

After what happened in Roland Garros 2021, there are those who already consider Novak Djokovic as the best tennis player in history. Win twice to Rafael Nadal in Paris and win all the Grand Slams twice, along with other data that the Serbian already looks at in his record, there are fans who believe that these are enough arguments to consider that Djokovic is already the best in history. That is why, at Break Point, we discussed in a face-to-face meeting to determine if we should consider it as GOAT or it is still too early.

Can Djokovic already be considered the best in history?

If it’s by numbers, Nole is close to not just beating them all, but owning the most important ones in the fight to be the best of all time. We talk about the number of Grand Slams, weeks as number 1, winner of all the Masters 1000 or all the greats at least twice each. It would be difficult to refute anyone just with these data, and it is that Nole has hit a tremendous acceleration in recent times to overcome Roger Federer and Nadal in these stats.

Swiss and Spanish fans cling to other factors to defend their idols. The truth is that being the youngest of the three and, being far superior to the rest on a surface like the hard track, which has two of the four greats on the circuit, Djokovic is in a more than enviable position to end up being the GOAT of tennis. Do you join our face to face on the YouTube channel and leave us in comments if you think that Nole is already the best of all? We read you.