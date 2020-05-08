The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), said that the debate on an eventual impeachment process for President Jair Bolsonaro should not be on the agenda today or in the coming years, “if God wants”.

Mayor Rodrigo Maia 07/07/2019 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Photo: .

“I think that this issue should not be on the agenda today, it should not be on today’s agenda and, God willing, it should not be on the agenda for the next few years,” said Maia in an interview with GloboNews.

“For Brazil, it is much better that we can take advantage of the crisis to normalize relations and build bridges,” he added.

When mentioning that he is the arbitrator of the process, Maia said that this discussion is not so simple and that it is necessary to have responsibility. He also stressed that it is very difficult to keep putting opinions on the subject.

“What moves us is our responsibility, to throw more wood on the fire, to create an institutional crisis between branches of government, in fact I don’t think we should treat an impeachment process as simple, it is not a simple thing,” he said.

The mayor said that the Powers’ efforts should be aimed at quickly overcoming the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic in the country and said that it is best to take advantage of this crisis to “build bridges, not destroy”.

“We need the government to be better in 3 months, not worse,” he said. “We are going to take advantage of this moment of the virus that takes several lives for us to build a path, to have a moment of more harmony, to reduce the number of deaths and unemployed people”, he reinforced.

Maia’s speech, that the Casa’s priority is to combat the effects of the pandemic, is in line with what it has been talking about since last week. At the time, he said that the conflicts between the president and the former minister of Justice Sergio Moro do not necessarily result in an impeachment proceeding.

Maia mentioned that, although the ideal is to overcome conflicts, he agrees with the assessment that the past few weeks have not been good and that Sundays have not, in an allusion to Bolsonaro’s participation or statements in anti-democratic demonstrations.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

