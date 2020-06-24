No one could expect that Real Madrid A game so terribly bad curdled after its demonstration of power against Valencia Basket last day, but the meringues found no sensations at any time during their duel against MoraBanc Andorra. Those of the Principality dominated from beginning to end, relying on an imperial Hanna from the perimeter and a notable defense, which found solutions to everything Pablo Laso proposed. The only Madridistas who showed up were Anthony Randolph and Facundo Campazzo, but they could not avoid the 91-75 defeat, which greatly complicates the classification to the semifinals of the final phase ACB to Real Madrid.