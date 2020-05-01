After the battle of Dien Bien Phu and the Tết offensive, this last skirmish of the Vietminh in the “health war” will no doubt be marked with a white stone … On April 24, the country of Ho Chi Minh only recorded 268 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. Reassured by this exceptional record, some expatriates praise the Vietnamese pragmatism against the “disappeared citizenship of the French”.

Ho Chi Minh City Frenchman Tells Government’s Muscular Crisis Management

Robin, French, living in Ho Chi Minh city, the economic capital of the country, works in a “Vietnamese start-up manufacturing robotic arms for amputees. Today, the latter seems satisfied with the health policy of Nguyễn Phú Trọng, current president of the Socialist Republic.

He says: “The epidemic started not far from Hanoi, in the north of the country, after the national holidays of Tết. According to him, the Vietnamese state took the threat of COVID-19 very seriously from its appearance. “To prevent the contagion, the authorities immediately isolated an entire area of ​​the north, around 2,000 people, and then organized the detection of suspected cases in the territories at risk. This move, already particularly quick, was just the beginning. “After that, the state gradually reorganized the functioning of the country. Gradually, tourist gatherings, activity centers, and business causing crowds were closed or banned. According to him, “the nightclubs and the big” buildings “closed first”. Secondly, “restaurants with more than 30 people and all businesses that were not in the public interest also closed their doors. “

In order not to halt the economy of the country, the Vietnamese Communist Party has appealed to the responsibility of its citizens, while providing for a series of sanctions for those who do not respect the basic rules. “Economic activities were not prohibited, but teleworking was strongly encouraged,” said the engineer. It must be recognized: overall, this recommendation was very well respected … In Vietnam, the decisions of the State are very followed by companies. In addition to restrictions on work, other health measures were quickly put in place by the government. “From the first days, it was imperative to respect a social distance of at least two meters in public places, and the wearing of the mask, already quite common in the culture of the country, was also compulsory. “In terms of its foreign policy,” the dragon of Asia “has not wavered:” The government has closed its borders, canceled all visas, and repatriated all tourists by chartering planes specially for them. It was a relief for me … I was very worried about our proximity to China. “

The Vietnamese government is able to know the geolocation of each person residing in the territory.

The enthusiasm with which the Vietnamese government managed to enforce health standards was widely admired. However, that is still nothing compared to the effectiveness of its screening policy. “For each infected person, the authorities screened those around them until” N + 3 “. In other words, the doctors were testing the relatives of the sick, the relatives of their relatives, as well as their relatives. Of course, these screenings were accompanied by the isolation of those infected, and even the quarantine of buildings suspected of harboring cases of coronavirus. “

Vietnam, a control society?

Efficiency aside, Vietnamese pragmatism does not seem to be without its drawbacks, however. According to Robin’s testimony, certain crucial problems remain to be resolved: “I personally work on projects around the coronavirus. To my surprise, I noticed that we hardly have any respirators. In any case, in Ho Chi Minh City, they can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The government is extremely concerned about this situation. “In addition, according to him, everything suggests that the country of Viet-Cong owes its success to its authoritarianism …” You should know that the Vietnamese government is able to know the geolocation of each person residing in the territory, explains- he. For example, when you go to a hotel, the receptionist forwards the information directly to the nearest police station, to keep the authorities informed. “This is a habit that would make more than one shiver in France.

With us, self-righteous humanists prefer their freedom to the health of everyone. Well here is the result.

However, the robotics engineer does not complain. Despite everything, he seems willing to recognize the efficiency of the Vietnamese administration: “Due to the almost authoritarian power of the state, public decisions are always applied quickly and without discussion. It is clear that there were not a lot of patients, not a single hospital was overwhelmed and there were no deaths. I couldn’t see any panic, except maybe in the first few days. “

The anger of some expatriates towards their country of origin

Immersed in his work, Robin does not really care about the situation in France. However, on the Facebook pages of expatriates, anger is brewing … “Why can’t we, in the West, act in a simple and coherent way in the face of this virus? Explodes a man on Vietnam – the French speaking corner. “There is nothing mysterious or extraordinary in the management of Vietnam. The country has only been serious. Exasperated, he concludes … “This indicates an abnormality in Western countries. With us, self-righteous humanists, whose cause is always “noble”, prefer their freedom to the health of everyone. Well here is the result. “

On Radio Saigon, another platform for French people in Vietnam, many Internet users are constantly railing against the administrative heaviness of the European Union. In question ? France’s refusal to accept masks from China and Vietnam because they do not meet Brussels standards … One of them laughs: “The Chinese and the Vietnamese have neither the time , nor the desire to comply with the demands of Europe: why should they bother when they could sell more expensive to other less attentive customers? “A few lines later, he says:” If we do not have masks in France, it is because we are unable to adapt European standards. Through another publication, another member of the page protests: “This lack of mask is no longer a simple scandal, but a real state affair that the people will remember. “

It is said that Vietnam is a dictatorship. It is true. But for many Vietnamese, the important thing is not there!

Apart from the invective against Europe and the government, the expatriation’s security temptation is palpable. While a woman denounces “the disappeared citizenship of the French”, a surfer rejoices: “Vietnam cited as an example! He hastened to add: “It is said that Vietnam is a dictatorship without political force of opposition with media with the boot. It is true. But for many Vietnamese, the important thing is not there! is he trying to justify, the most important thing for them is to have a job, feed his children and provide them with quality education so that they have a good job. Politics, they leave that to others. “

After defending the authoritarian regime, the expatriate tackles the French mentality: “We, with our vision of the rich and our” country of human rights “, we will always see a dictatorship in Vietnam. Let’s be objective, France is not necessarily better. Admittedly, this is a free country in which life is pleasant, but not for everyone, he says, dig out the varnish and you may be surprised. For some expatriates, the triumph of Vietnam over COVID-19 seems to put the communist regime on an equal footing with France. Worse, some even praise its merits in the face of the western “carelessness”. As La Fontaine said: “The adversary of true freedom is an excessive desire for security. “

