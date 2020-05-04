DEATHTRAPS – STOLE YOUR ROCK’N’ROLL (2020)

Well, well, well, we don’t leave the perfidious AlbionNeither sonic energy, nor spurting adrenaline, nor did we lower the decibel counter the least, in fact, we may even force the machine even more than with the splendid False Heads of the previous post. And it is that, the protagonists of today, the Welsh arsonists of Newport, Deathtraps, they are very serious about putting everyone on their toes with their martial discipline of fast-paced and extremely dangerous rock’n’roll. Today the killer trio formed by Fraser Von Trapp (bass, vocals), Matty Von Trapp (drums) and Veej Von Trapp (guitar, vocals) they appear in this house to ‘give us soups’ whether we like it or not with the recent release of their third album, the explicit Stole You Rock’N’Roll (2020). GO, MTFCKR GO !!!!…

Post-spiritual as it could not be otherwise. Listening to the album at the same time that I write these lines almost becomes a fight to see who “spits” the fastest and it is obvious that the Welsh beat me by the hand. The third album of the Mort Mortal Traps ’is pure dynamite, one host after another with no time to breathe with that well-learned formula of Motörhead, Turbonegro, MC5 up the steroid ass, Gluecifer and Nashville Pussy. Song after song you will see that you have plenty, that you do not have time to catch your breath with a filth in the brutal execution and a duet of voices by Veej and Fraser where you feel the bad slime of Blaine Cartwright (Nashville Pussy), the bad breath of Hank Von Velvete and, to a lesser extent, Biff malibu. I am not going to mention themes, excuse me, slashes, the album must be listened to from beginning to end, en bloc, feeling first line the punishment gladly inflicted on your ears. AND POINT …

