Coronavirus cases in Spain rose to 166,019, which means 4,167 more than this Saturday, which maintains the downward trend, although there was an increase in the daily death report.

According to government figures, 619 people died in the last 24 hours, a jump from the 510 reported on Saturday (the lowest number in three weeks), bringing the total fatalities reached 16,972. In this way, it remains the third country with the most deaths, behind the US and Italy.

However, the death figure represents a decrease compared to last Sunday’s data, when 674 deaths were reported.

For his part, the daily increase in infections was 2.5%, the lowest figure since the start of the pandemic in Spain. On the eve, the figure had been 3.1%, and a weekly average remains below 5%, when at the end of March it was around 15%.

In addition, the recovered patients amount to 62,391, 37.6% of all detected cases. Between patients in Intensive Care and the number of hospitalized, it is in figures of 2 and 1 percent.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has assured the presidents of the communities and of the autonomous cities that the pandemic is being controlled and that the data will be better in the coming weeks thanks to economic hibernation.