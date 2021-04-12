Deaths of Mexican Immigrants from Covid-19 Increase; returning the remains home is another nightmare



Most of the temporary workers are Mexican.

Photo: JIM WATSON / AFP / Getty Images

The pandemic has left a trail of death and sadness among the community of Mexican immigrants in the United States. To this must be added the pain of trying to return the remains to their land.

“Mexico, beautiful and dear … if I died far from you, let them say that I am asleep and bring me here”, reads the traditional Mexican song, however it is not easy, not even for the authorities.

This Sunday The Washington Post published a report on the complex situation that families go through to repatriate the remains of their loved ones who died in the United States. And it is that according to official figures, the lethality of the coronavirus among Mexican migrant workers reached up to a 70%, a rate totally disproportionate to the rest of the population in the country.

According to the capital daily, the relatives face sanitary restrictions and the inefficiency of their government to be able to repatriate the remains.

The Mexican government received 7,434 requests to repatriate migrant bodies in 2020, 68% more than in 2019, when 4,410 requests were registered. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the death toll increased 15.9% from 2019 to 2020.

Photo: EFE

According to the note that appears on the front page of The Washington Post this Sunday, the Mexican government has not been able to repatriate the remains of its compatriot, to such an extent that some officials have returned with ashes as carry-on luggage.

Despite the migrant workforce being listed as essential in many states, workers continue to seek vaccinations despite the successful vaccination plan of the Biden administration. The fear of being asked for an ID in pharmacies, to receive the vaccine against COVID-19, has limited their search.

Another problem is that funeral homes refuse to move the remains of the thousands of dead Mexican migrants unless they are cremated. Something that many relatives refuse.

While the rest of the population moves towards safe immunization, funeral calls continue to arrive in Mexico. A peasant from Oaxaca died in Florida. A worker from Zacatecas in Los Angeles, or a housekeeper from Puebla in New York, all equally important and all equally unprotected.

