13:10 CONFINEMENT | A 30% of Spanish consumerss has recognized that will buy more online as a result of the crisis of the coronavirus, according to the study ‘The state of‘ ecommerce ’and‘ retail ”, carried out by EAE Business School. Specifically, the report shows that during the confinement due to the state of alarm, 8.3% of Spaniards have begun to buy food products through the Internet and 4% have begun to buy ‘online’ in general.

13:05 STATUS OF ALARM | The Granada Local Police has denounced and proposed for sanction to two men who were surprised in a group of about 30 neighbors from the north of the capital of Granada playing football in the Molino Nuevo sports center, closed by virtue of the measures decreed against the expansion of the covid-19 pandemic.

13:00 GALICIA | Active cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Galicia have fallen again, with 143 fewer than Tuesday, a reduction of 6%, to 2,179, while cured patients amount to 7,996. This has been reported this Wednesday by the Ministry of Health in the updated data, which reflects that the cured patients have increased from the 7,820 registered on Tuesday to 7,996 recorded on Wednesday.

12:55 DEADLY SANITARY | A 65-year-old family doctor who worked in a Cáceres Health center has died of coronavirus, which is why he has become the first toilet killed by Covid-19 in Estremadura since the start of the pandemic. The deceased doctor was attached to the San Antonio Health Center, known as Nuevo Cáceres, and had been admitted to the ICU of the Hospital de San Pedro de Alcántara de Cáceres since March 24, as confirmed by the Extremadura Health Service to Europa Press .

12:50 TEST COVID-19 | 52.8 percent of the doctors who are testing health professionals, but only those who are symptomatic or in close contact with a positive case without the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), as revealed by a survey carried out by the Spanish Society of General and Family Doctors (SEMG), called ‘Professionals before COVID-19: the new case management in Primary Care’ and carried out on 1,210 professionals across the country from April 24 to May 6.

12:47 AUSTRALIA | Australian authorities have imposed a fine of $ 151,200 (more than 90,000 euros) on a church promoting the chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleach, as a “miracle cure” against the coronavirus. The Genesis II church for Health and Healing, With representation in other parts of the world, it promoted this product as a cure for autism, acne, cancer, diabetes and now to deal with COVID-19, the coronavirus-derived disease that arose in the Chinese city of Wuhan. However, this “Miracle Mineral Solution” is not suitable for consumption.

12:42 BARCELONA | Barcelona City Council has This Wednesday the traffic stops on the sides of Gran Via and Diagonal Avenue with the aim that pedestrians can maintain safe distances during walks and sports practice. On the Gran Via, the circulation of vehicles on the sea side from Plaza Espanya to Plaza Tetuan will be prevented, as reported by the consistory.

12:40 MARKETS | The IBEX 35 It fell 0.8% in the mid-session on Wednesday, which led the selective to stand at 6,708.8 integers at 12 noon, amid doubts about the economic reopening in different countries and fear of a second wave of Covid-19 infections after new cases detected in South Korea, Germany and China.

12:35 CONTROL SESSION | Now turn for the approval of the royal decree laws that await their ratification.

12:34 CONTROL SESSION | Answer back Churches to Ruiz: “You can be reactionary by being polite. You insist on communism again. There sits the secretary general of the Communist Party of Spain. Without that party, the dictatorship could not have been defeated. And it bothers you that the communist party is in the DNA of our Constitution. The second vice president talks again about the 2008 crisis, comparing the current coronavirus health emergency with the economic crisis.

12:30 CONTROL SESSION | The deputy María Ruiz de Vox to Iglesias: “It is still curious that an avowed communist comes to speak to us about democracy. You have not got where you are because of the Spanish vote, we have many more Spanish votes and therefore more authority than you. Most of our deputies and voters have a worse house than you. He has not answered one of the things I asked him, the speech has been prepared very well But it is here to give us an answer, not to give a political rally on democracy. This is not the Complutense, it is the Congress ». In addition, the Vox, has responded to the Podemos on his suggestion of privilege of his university studies: “By the way, you do not know what it cost my father to pay me the best education he could.”

12:25 FERNANDO SIMÓN | At a press conference, Fernando Simón spoke about the mandatory nature of use of masks in closed and public spaces: “They are a good preventive measure that can help us control the epidemic.”

12:20 MEXICO | Mexico added nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, just one day before the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced the government’s plan for unconfinement in the country. As reported by the head of the General Directorate of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, there have been 1,997 new infections, bringing the total to 38,324 confirmed cases and 3,926 deaths. Of the total cases, only 8,817 are active.

12:15 CONTROL SESSION | Pablo Iglesias took the floor to respond to the urgent interpellation registered by Vox. He tells the deputy who has “searched the internet” that she studied at the CEU but “no one can study there.”

12:14 RUSSIA | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has registered 10,028 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the balance to more than 242,000 infected people and 2,212 fatalities.

12:13 SPAIN LAST MINUTE | The Ministry of Health has provided the report of incidence of coronavirus in Spain. Thus, under the government of Pedro Sánchez, a total of 228,691 people confirmed by PCR test. As for the fatalities, 27,104 people have lost their lives according to the official count of Health in which it makes up the results. AND 65 people have needed to enter an ICU in the last 24 hours.

12:10 CONTROL SESSION | The deputy María Ruiz de Vox blurts out to Iglesias her attack in the previous session: “If I did not tell him anything but the truth, why did he viciously insult us by bringing out the worst in himself?”

12:05 CONFINEMENT | The Civil Guard has incorporated its cultural heritage to the Google Arts & Culture portal, in which you can take a tour of the 176 years of the Armed Institute through multimedia content such as photos, videos or texts.

12:03 CONTROL SESSION | The urgent appeal to Teresa Ribera ends and the deputy takes the floor Ruiz Solás, from Vox, to question the vice president first, Pablo Iglesias. The registered inquiry is as follows: from the VOX Parliamentary Group, for the Government to explain whether the Second Vice President Pablo Iglesias intends use the current crisis to weaken the foundations of Spanish democracy.

12:00 SANITARY | Some 600 health professionals of foreign origin, grouped in the Foreign Immigrant Healthcare platform, have requested a express regularization of work permits to be able to work in the fight against Covid-19.

11:55 MADRID | The Madrid Funeral Services has started adapting all his hygiene and safety protocols to offer the “maximum guarantee and security” to families who come to see their loved ones dismissed, as well as to all employees who provide their service at municipal facilities, facing Phase 1 of the de-escalation.

11:50 TECHNICAL COMMITTEE | In a few moments he will appear Fernando Simón to transfer and analyze the latest data collected, and made up, by the Ministry of Health on infected, dead and recovered from the coronavirus. It will also account for the number of PCR tests that are performed.

11:45 SPAIN | The Government assures that it has not given any instructions to the Police to control the nascent protests in the streets that demand the resignation of Pedro Sánchez. But the truth is that the Covid-19 De-escalation Plan, sent internally to the Police by the General Directorate of the Corps and to which OKDIARIO has had access, does include an order of extra presence of the police force and a particularly active attitude of the police on the streets in the hours devoted to sports. Just the ones that match the casseroles against the Government that are held at 9:00 p.m. every night.

11:40 CONTROL SESSION | Response time for the Minister for Ecological Transition and fourth Vice President of the Government, Teresa Ribera: “The epidemic is already one of the most difficult episodes in our recent history.”

11:35 DESCALADA | The Deputy Mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, has stated this Wednesday that confident that the capital enters phase 1 this week, since it “meets the parameters”, which it has asked to be “more objective”.

11:33 JULIO ANGUITA | The historic IU leader and former mayor of Córdoba, Julio Anguita, se keeps “stable, within gravity” and continues to enter the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Reina Sofía University Hospital in Córdoba, “Without relevant changes”, after having suffered a cardiac arrest last Saturday.

11:30 CONTROL SESSION | The control session ends and the shift begins for the urgent inquiries. From the Popular Parliamentary Group in Congress, to the Fourth Vice-President of the Government and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge to set out her responsibilities as coordinator of the “de-escalation” process, as well as the general lines on which she will pivot this new phase.

11:25 CONTROL SESSION | The Vox deputy, Macarena Olona, he replies to Illa: “The PNV, last week, did what it knows best to do, extort Spain.” In addition, that of Vox, has reproached Illa that the reasons that have led to the phase pass of some autonomous communities respond to political criteria. And he has accused Illa of “damaging” the provinces of Granada and Malaga by leaving them in phase 0 of the de-escalation.

11:21 CONTROL SESSION | Minister Illa responds to Olona: “We are going to see if the evolution of the epidemic allows us to hold elections in the near future.”

11:20 CONTROL SESSION | Question time for Vox. The deputy Macarena Olona addresses the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa: »Have health experts endorsed that regional elections can be held during the state of alarm?»

11:15 CONTROL SESSION | Question Time addressed to the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa. The popular deputy Elvira Velasco takes the floor: «What measures is the Government taking in view of the high number of infections among health professionals?».

11:10 CONTROL SESSION | Question time for the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz. Turn for Citizens. Edmundo Bal takes the floor: «It is good news that they get off the ideological horse and focus on people’s problems. What measures does the Government plan to take to ensure? “

11:07 CONTROL SESSION | The Basque Socialist Minister Celáa replies to Clavell: «You cannot ask for one thing and the opposite. You cannot be asking for this parliament to work and at the same time not to work. Here we have a bill.

11:05 CONTROL SESSION | The Popular Group asks the Minister of Education, Isabel Celáa. Oscar Clavell takes the floor: «You are the minister who in less time has managed to anger more educational groups. For you, the PSOE comes first than Spanish children. Why are you trying to cut the right to education of children with special needs? ».

11:02 CONTROL SESSION | Gil Lázaro, from Vox, replies to Grande-Marlaska: «The sanitary confinement turned into a confinement for the Spanish population. with a curfew at 23 at night. you have given espionage and censorship orders on social networks (…) Mr. Minister of the Interior, do not come to me with monsergas ». Vox’s EL reminds Marlaska of the citizen protests and announces Vox’s mobilizations against the government and its “new normal that is nothing more than an attempt to move to a new regime.” And it ends: “Vox will stand up to the government.”

10:58 CONTROL SESSION | The only question addressed to Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Minister of the Interior, led by the Vox parliamentary group. Deputy Ignacio Gil Lázaro took the floor: “Will you continue to use your position as Minister of the Interior to weaken Spanish democracy?”

10:56 DESCALADA | The tattoo studios They have reopened their doors with new sanitary measures, in addition to the usual ones, after two months of forced closure. The manager of the tattoo salon Negro Marfil, Pilar, has shared in statements to Europa Press Television that neither the obligation to request an appointment, nor the new sanitary measures, have diminished the spirits of those who want to get a tattoo.

10:54 CONTROL SESSION | MP’s question Sergio Sayas to the Minister of Finance: «When does the Government plan to hold a meeting of the Coordinating Commission of the Economic Agreement to address the participation of the Autonomous Community of Navarra in the distribution of the fund of 16,000 million euros for the Autonomous Communities announced by the Government of Spain? ».

10:50 CONTROL SESSION | Question time addressed to the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero. The first question is asked by Joan Baldoví: «Does the Government intend to distribute financing resources equally among the Autonomous Communities and provide them with sufficient liquidity, at this time of great need? «.

10:48 CONTROL SESSION | Margarita Robles responds to Vox: “Don’t be going to be told that about ‘when the devil doesn’t know what to do, he kills flies with his tail.’ And I tell you with all due respect.

10:46 CONTROL SESSION | Vox’s question to Defense Minister Margarita Robles: «Why don’t they apply the National Security Law instead of extending the state of alarm for another 50 days? «.

10:37 CONTROL SESSION | Question time for Nadia Calviño. Question from the Popular Party. Juan Luis Pedreño takes the floor: «What are the exact plans of the Government regarding the use of geolocation techniques by citizens? «.

10:35 CONTROL SESSION | Iglesias throws balls out and blurts out to the PP that they are going to face this crisis “contrary to how the 2008 one was managed.” Iglesias has also brought up the stay in the Room Mate apartment of the President of the Community of Madrid, forgetting that Ayuso has already said that the money to pay for that stay will come out of his personal pocket. Teodoro García Egea, who no longer has a reply, shakes his head from his seat.

10:33 CONTROL SESSION | The only question addressed to the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, was signed by the Popular Party. Takes the floor Teodoro García Egea: «Why do they hide the name of the experts. Perhaps to hide that they are playing with the health of Spain to cover up what little health remains to the Government? ». The question registered by the PP: «What functions will the Second Vice President have in the lack of confinement? ».

10:30 CONTROL SESSION | In his turn to reply, Rufián has been surprised by the agreement to extend the ERTEs until June 30: «You linked that to us, not to the extension of the state of alarm, but now it turns out that they have nothing to do with (…) Abandon the artifice and return to reality »

10:28 CONTROL SESSION | Question time for ERC. Gabriel Rufián to Carmen Calvo: «Is the Government complying with all the measures contained in the Royal Decrees to face the COVID-19 crisis? «.

10:27 CONTROL SESSION | Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo responds to Vice President Calvo and reproaches her for a dire management of the coronavirus: «You guys were late. You are late. Their negligence is counted in thousands of broken lives and millions of ruined lives. If this is not resigned, then why?. Calvo blurts out, in his response, the ‘popular’: «You don’t like any March 8th. Neither this nor the previous one. Go ahead.

10:25 CONTROL SESSION | Calvo to Álvarez de Toledo: “If you ask me about my performance in such personal terms, understand that I will tend to be kind to myself.”

10:22 CONTROL SESSION | Question of the PP to Carmen Calvo, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo takes the floor: «What judgment does your own action deserve at the head of the Interministerial Coordination Committee created in the face of the threat to public health caused by the coronavirus? «.

10:20 CONTROL SESSION | After Question Time with Pedro Sánchez, it was Question Time for Carmen Calvo, the First Vice President. It is the first time that Calvo intervenes in the Control Session after passing the disease caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

10:18 DESCALADA | The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, has argued that “There is no justification” for autonomy not to go to phase 1 of the de-escalation next Monday because it meets “sanitary requirements.” In an interview on ‘TVE’, collected by Europa Press, the regional leader emphasized that they have also reinforced, following the criteria of the Ministry of Health, the Primary Care staff, with the hiring of 650 professionals as well as 400 other Public Health technicians so they can track down the infected people and their families.

10:15 CONTROL SESSION | Turn for the proetarra group of Bildu. Takes the floor Oskar Matute: «Do you bet on the recentralizing neoliberal right and its policies against the progressive majority of the investiture? «.

10:14 CONTROL SESSION | Aitor Esteban to Pedro Sánchez: “There is a bad climate for the Reconstruction Commission. No one is fooled. Trying to reform issues in health, dependency or care, in the midst of a pandemic and without sanitary tranquility, does not seem the most appropriate to me ”. To end your speech, Aitor Esteban has cited the Esp Spiritual Exercises ’of San Ignacio de Loyola: “Remember that‘ in times of trouble, not to move. ”

10:09 CONTROL SESSION | Turn for the PNV. Takes the floor Aitor Esteban. “What do you understand by new normality? »Is the question to Sánchez registered by the Basque nationalists.

10:08 CONTROL SESSION | Casado announces the withdrawal of support for the Sánchez government: «We have supported him so far to save lives, but We will not support you again to ruin Spain for the third time. Again, that must be the old socialist normality.

10:06 CONTROL SESSION | Sánchez answers Casado: «The way to advance this recovery is unity. Unity can save lives, businesses and jobs. ” The socialist has spoken of the ERTEs agreement signed yesterday.

10:05 CONTROL SESSION | Question time begins with questions addressed to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez. The first turn is for the PP, take the floor Pablo Casado: «Same propaganda in Spain, same lies in Europe (…) What economic prospects does the government have? »

10:03 CONTROL SESSION | The control session begins in the Congress of Deputies. The President of Congress, Meritxell Batet, also thanks the professionals working in the fight against the Covid-19. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those who are suffering from the disease. Before the session begins, those present keep a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the coronavirus.

GLOBAL | The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan sIt already operates the 291,000 fatalities and leaves more than 4.2 million people infected worldwide, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University. According to data updated at 8:30 am this Wednesday, the global balance of the coronavirus amounts to 4,262,799 cases and 291,981 fatalities in 187 countries and territories. The total number of people recovered rises to 1.49 million people, with the United States at the top of the table, with 230,287 people cured, followed by Germany, with 147,200 patients saved, and Spain, with 138,980.

9:55 ALARM STATUS | In the context of this phase one of the plan of gradual lifting of the restrictions of the state of alarm decreed against the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, which allows the operation of the hospitality sector through its watchtower terraces and with them at 50 percent of its maximum capacity, the Local Police of Seville has denounced a bar on Bécquer street, in the north sector of the old town, after evicting about 30 people from it, having high tables installed on the sidewalk and other pedestrian areas without a license from your environment. The action would have been developed this past Tuesday night, concluding with the eviction of the establishment, according to the emergency services of the Seville City Council through social networks.

9:50 SPAIN | Pedro Sánchez has prohibited “religious acts” by fresh air. But, apparently, the prohibition is only for catholic acts: because the truth is that the Police have received orders to not dissolve muslim prayers that are held in the streets in case the eviction of the participants is problematic.

9:45 CATALONIA | The former president of the Parliament, Carme Forcadell, has left this Wednesday for the first time from Mas d’Enric penitentiary center (Tarragona) since the state of alarm for the coronavirus was decreed, to resume your volunteer work by virtue of the application of article 100.2.

9:40 COMPANIES | The number of travelers who chose travel by airplane to move around the interior of the country sank 59.8% in March compared to the same month of the previous year, after declaring the state of alarm for the health crisis, while those who chose AVE trains fell by 57.2%, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) published this Wednesday.

9:35 SPAIN | The Podemos spokesman in Congress, Pablo Echenique, was the last to join the campaign of the left against the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The Spanish-Argentinean has charged Ayuso for living the confinement in an apartment of the Room Mate chain, owned by businessman Kike Sarasola, despite the fact that the president has already confirmed that will pay out of pocket caused.

9:30 DESCALADA | The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid will create teams of “trackers” led by epidemiologists Public Healthto identify close contacts of infected with coronavirus and monitor them daily. In this way, the Community of Madrid aspires to go to phase 1 of the de-escalation on May 18, after the Ministry of Health rejected a first request due to the lack of mechanisms for early detection of the disease, among other reasons.

9:25 BRAZIL | Brazil outnumbered Germany on Tuesday in number of cases of the new coronavirus when registering 178,214 infections and is already ranked as the seventh most affected country due to the pandemic behind, but very close, to France. According to the Johns Hopkins University, the cases of contagion from Brazil amount to 178,214, beating Germany –173,171– but below the 178,349 that France has.

9:20 MARKETS | The IBEX 35 has started the session this Wednesday with a 1% drop, which has led to selective to stand at 6,694.70 integers at 9.01 am, in the face of doubts about the economic reopening in different countries and fear of a second wave of infections by Covid-19 after the new cases detected in South Korea, Germany and China.

9:15 MADRID | The Minister of Finance and Public Function, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, has assured that by the Government of the Community of Madrid taxes will not be raised “under any circumstances” and hopes that the Central Executive will not take advantage of the situation derived from the coronavirus pandemic to impose “ideological type” on citizens. In an interview on ‘Radio Intereconomía’, collected by Europa Press, the regional councilor stressed that they are “very clear that raising taxes is always harmful » but in the midst of a crisis this would be “one of the things that could most harm people and companies.”

9:10 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left in the last 24 hours a figure of 798 cases and 101 deaths in Germany, which raises the balance to more than 171,000 infected and more than 7,600 fatalities, According to data published Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

9:05 ECONOMY | The Vice President for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, defends this Wednesday before the plenary session of Congress the last great decree law approved by the Government to face the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and which includes changes in Fractional payments of Corporation Tax and VAT on medical devices.

9:00 DESCALADA | The museums of Castilla-La Mancha, both publicly and privately owned, closed by the coronavirus pandemic they will not open their doors yet for reasons of prudence But they are already working on an action protocol for when that situation occurs.

8:55 PRISONS | The prisoners of the Spanish jails they will recover from this Thursday the exit permits from prisons and call shop communications, according to an order signed by the Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, published this Wednesday by the BOE.

8:50 BOLIVIA | The Bolivian Ministry of Health has announced this Tuesday the authorization of the use of ivermectin, an antiparasiticor, to treat patients affected by Covid-19, although not have scientific validation for it but It can only be used in case of consent prior of the patient.

8:45 ERTEs | The Royal Decree-Law by which the temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) are extended until June 30 comes into force today after its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

8:40 VENEZUELA | The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, hThe state of alarm that governs the Caribbean country due to the coronavirus pandemic has been renewed on Tuesday 30 days more. «I sign the renewal of the decree of the state of alarm for another 30 days to continue protecting our people. Until beyond June ”, Maduro has indicated in an intervention from Miraflores.

8:35 CACEROLADA | The rain did not prevent, for the third day in a row, Calle Núñez de Balboa, in the heart of the Salamanca district of Madrid, from becoming a clamor against the Social Communist Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias. Dressed with Spanish flags and armed with saucepans, dozens of people from Madrid went to the protest that has left the balconies and is already taking to the street with the cry of “freedom, freedom !!!” and “Government resignation”!

8:30 SPAIN | The Commission for Economic and Social Reconstruction created in Congress to debate proposals to accelerate the recovery of Spain after the coronavirus crisis will meet today at the end of the plenary session with the foresight to close its work plan for the next two months at least.

8:25 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health has registered this Wednesday seven new cases of Covid-19, one of them from abroad, documented in the city of Shanghai, while the cases of local transmission have all been in the province of Jilin, in the northeast of the country.

8:20 USA | An estimate from the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessment (IHME) of the Washingto universityn has raised this Tuesday its projection of deaths in the United States because of the coronavirus a 147,000 by August 4. The figure for the model in question assumes un increase in almost 10,000 deaths compared to another IHME estimate released this weekend.

8:15 MADRID | Madrileños They can move on a scooter through the capital from this Wednesday, being mandatory wearing gloves, after City Council passed this week a resolution to reauthorize the return of Personal Mobility Vehicles (VMPs), such as scooters, including a number of modifications.

8:10 SPAIN | The PP of Isabel Díaz Ayuso he would win the regional elections a year after the 26M – where he was second force – and would do so with 10 more seats than his current representation, going from 30 to 40 deputies, according to a survey carried out by Hamalgama Métrica for OKDIARIO. This growth of the popular ones occurs after two months of alarm and rewards the management of the President of the Community of Madrid and her team in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the attacks of Pedro Sánchez.

Good morning, Spain passes the equator of the ninth week of alarm. With the relaxation of the confinement, many Spanish citizens from communities that have passed to phase 1 of the de-escalation have taken to the streets in a peaceful way to show their rejection of the Pedro Sánchez government. The disastrous management of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis by the Social Communist Executive puts Sánchez and his vice-president Pablo Iglesias on the ropes.