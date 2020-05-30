The coronavirus is being the main protagonist of the year 2020. Since its appearance in China, in November 2019, it has shown its high rate of infections and arrived in Europe just over two months ago, being Spain and Italy are the two countries most affected by a highly contagious virus that has gone from an epidemic to a pandemic as recognized by the WHO.

The total number of deaths this Saturday amounts to 27,125, which is 4 more deaths than yesterday. The number of deaths with a date of death in the last seven days is 43, which is 4 more than on Friday. The Ministry of Health does not report the cases of each day, only of the last seven days. PCR positives do continue to be reported for days: there have been 271 in the last day, 84 more than yesterday; in total there are 239,228.

The Community of Madrid, which Phase 1 of the de-escalation began last Monday, has added 95 new positive cases and 4 died in the last week. Catalonia, whose regions that were still in phase 0 have also started phase 1 this past Monday, has registered 88 new infections and 13 deaths in the last week.

The data in Spain is stabilized, experts say, but it is still missing to return to normal. The alarm state It is currently extended until June 7, after the fifth extension of the state of alarm was approved last Wednesday, May 21

What is the peak of infections?

It is one of the key concepts and the most repeated phrases throughout these days. When the peak of contagion is reached, efforts to end the virus will intensify and that light will be seen at the end of the tunnel. One of the positive aspects is that Spain has as references to China and Italy, the two countries that suffered the coup of COVID-19 before.

The first case of coronavirus in the world dates from November 17, 2019 and he was a 55-year-old man living in Wuhan (Hubei), patient zero. From that date, China took 116 days to peak. A peak that reached March 12, that is, almost four months later. The United States is the country with the highest number of infected and deceased people in the world. It already has more than 1.79 million cases and more than 104,500 deaths. Brazil, with more than 468,000 infected It is the second country with the most infected, to which it adds almost 28,000 deaths. Russia, for its part, is the third country with the most infections in the world, more than 396,000 positive. In addition, it adds more than 4,500 deceased.

What is the epidemiological curve?

Without a doubt, this is another of the key concepts of the disease. The epidemiological curve is a graphic representation that gives information about the pattern of the pandemic and through it its evolution can be observed. It measures the number of cases (in this case of the coronavirus) during a certain number of time.

Fernando Simón, director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, explained it in a didactic way: “When we have an epidemic, we wait for the cases to start and gradually affect the population.. When the critical mass of the population disappears, we expect that curve to go down. The goal of early detection is to act early to prevent the curve from following a pattern where cases do not increase as much and the peak is soon reached to eliminate much of the epidemic. “

In reality, both the peak of infections and the epidemiological curve are directly related. The goal is that the line of that curve is not so vertical, but tends towards a flat mountain. When that curve sees its trend reversed, after marking its highest peak, it is when the contagion peak will have been reached. From there, the number of infections each day should start to decrease day after day.

Cases in the autonomous communities of Spain

The Autonomous Community most affected is still Madrid, where there are more infections confirmed by PCR (68,740) and more deceased (8,691), and is followed by Catalonia (59,003 and 5,587) and Castilla y León (18,804 and 1,923). Castilla-La Mancha (17,184 and 2,945), the Basque Country (13,506 and 1,424) and Andalusia (12,668 and 1,404) They are behind all these, but they add cases at a similar speed.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain by PCR distributed by CCAA (data updated to May 30)

CCAA

Total

Last 24h

ICU

Deceased

Andalusia

12,668

8

772

1,404

Aragon

5,680

9

267

826

Principality of Asturias

2,421

19

122

310

Balearic Islands

2,137

0

165

209

Canary Islands

2,343

9

180

151

Cantabria

2,298

0

79

202

Castilla la Mancha

17,184

7

650

2,945

Castilla y León

18,804

12

548

1,923

Catalonia

59,003

88

2,984

5,587

Galicia

9,120

one

329

609

C. Valenciana

11,199

5

735

1,332

Estremadura

2,964

0

110

508

Madrid’s community

68,740

95

3,544

8,691

Murcia region

1,597

one

112

148

Foral Community of Navarra

5,247

9

135

490

Basque Country

13,506

5

574

1,424

The Rioja

4,051

3

91

360

Ceuta

145

0

4

4

Melilla

121

0

3

2

TOTAL

239,228

271

11,404

27,125

At what point in the coronavirus crisis is Spain?

Spain stands on day 78 of the state of alarm, which came into force on Saturday, March 14. However, its expansion has been approved in Congress several times, in sections of 15 days; it is currently in force until June 7, after the last extension agreed for another 15 more days.