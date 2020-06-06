The coronavirus is being the main protagonist of the year 2020. Since its appearance in China, in November 2019, it has shown its high rate of infections and arrived in Europe a little more than two months ago, being Spain, Italy and Russia are the three countries most affected by a highly contagious virus that has gone from epidemic to pandemic as recognized by the WHO.
Spain has recorded one death in the last 24 hours. The data on deaths with a date of death in the last seven days is 67, 15 more than the 52 that were referenced yesterday by the Health data, while the total number of deaths is 27,135. PCR positives do continue to be reported for days: there have been 164 detected in the last day, 13 fewer than yesterday; in total they are 241,310; the total number of infections grows by 332 due to the adjustment of data that Health continues to make day by day.
The Community of Madrid, which Phase 2 will begin next Monday, June 8, has added 86 new positives; Catalonia, whose metropolitan area of Barcelona will also start phase 2 next Monday, has registered 24 new infections; Aragon has detected 12 new cases, being yesterday the third community with the most new infections.
The data in Spain is stabilized, experts say, but it is still missing to return to normal. The alarm state It is extended until June 21, after this past Wednesday was approved, which will be the last last extension of the state of alarm.
What is the peak of infections?
It is one of the key concepts and the most repeated phrases throughout these days. When the peak of contagion is reached, efforts to end the virus will intensify and that light will be seen at the end of the tunnel. One of the positive aspects is that Spain has as references to China and Italy, the two countries that suffered the coup of COVID-19 before.
The first case of coronavirus in the world dates from November 17, 2019 and he was a 55-year-old man living in Wuhan (Hubei), patient zero. From that date, China took 116 days to peak. A peak that reached March 12, that is, almost four months later. The United States is the country with the highest number of infected and deceased people in the world. It already has more than 1.97 million cases and more than 111,000 deaths. Brazil, with more than 650,000 infected It is the second country with the most infected, to which it adds 5,000 deaths. Russia, for its part, is the third country with the most infections in the world, more than 458,000 positive. In addition, it adds 5,725 deceased.
What is the epidemiological curve?
Without a doubt, this is another of the key concepts of the disease. The epidemiological curve is a graphic representation that gives information about the pattern of the pandemic and through it its evolution can be observed. It measures the number of cases (in this case of the coronavirus) during a certain number of time.
Fernando Simón, director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, explained it in a didactic way: “When we have an epidemic, we wait for the cases to start and gradually affect the population.. When the critical mass of the population disappears, we expect that curve to go down. The goal of early detection is to act early to prevent the curve from following a pattern where cases do not increase as much and the peak is soon reached to eliminate much of the epidemic. “
In reality, both the peak of infections and the epidemiological curve are directly related. The goal is that the line of that curve is not so vertical, but tends towards a flat mountain. When that curve sees its trend reversed, after marking its highest peak, it is when the contagion peak will have been reached. From there, the number of infections each day should start to decrease day after day.
Cases in the autonomous communities of Spain
The Autonomous Community most affected is still Madrid, where there are more infections confirmed by PCR (69,562) and more deaths (8,691), and is followed by Catalonia (59,199) and 5,587) and Castilla y León (19,104 and 1,928). Castilla-La Mancha (17,472 and 2,945), the Basque Country (13,535 and 1,424) and Andalusia (12,776 and 1,404) They are behind all these, but they add cases at a similar speed.
Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain by PCR distributed by CCAA (data updated to June 6)
CCAA
Total
Last 24h
ICU
Deceased
Andalusia
12,766
8
788
1,404
Aragon
5,770
12
272
826
Principality of Asturias
2,426
2
125
313
Balearic Islands
2,118
one
169
209
Canary Islands
2,364
2
184
151
Cantabria
2,320
0
79
202
Castilla la Mancha
17,472
2
658
2,945
Castilla y León
19,104
4
621
1,928
Catalonia
59,199
24
2,975
5,587
Galicia
9,144
0
336
609
C. Valenciana
11,300
eleven
739
1,332
Estremadura
2,977
one
138
508
Madrid’s community
69,562
86
3,593
8,691
Murcia region
1,616
0
115
148
Foral Community of Navarra
5,285
10
136
490
Basque Country
13,535
one
578
1,424
The Rioja
4,057
0
91
362
Ceuta
163
0
4
4
Melilla
122
0
3
2
TOTAL
241,310
164
11,604
27,135
At what point in the coronavirus crisis is Spain?
Spain stands on day 85 of the state of alarm, which entered into force on Saturday, March 14. However, its expansion has been approved in Congress several times, in sections of 15 days; the last one this Wednesday, which has extended the state of alarm until June 21. Pedro Sánchez has already informed that it will be the last expansion.