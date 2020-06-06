The coronavirus is being the main protagonist of the year 2020. Since its appearance in China, in November 2019, it has shown its high rate of infections and arrived in Europe a little more than two months ago, being Spain, Italy and Russia are the three countries most affected by a highly contagious virus that has gone from epidemic to pandemic as recognized by the WHO.

Spain has recorded one death in the last 24 hours. The data on deaths with a date of death in the last seven days is 67, 15 more than the 52 that were referenced yesterday by the Health data, while the total number of deaths is 27,135. PCR positives do continue to be reported for days: there have been 164 detected in the last day, 13 fewer than yesterday; in total they are 241,310; the total number of infections grows by 332 due to the adjustment of data that Health continues to make day by day.

The Community of Madrid, which Phase 2 will begin next Monday, June 8, has added 86 new positives; Catalonia, whose metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona will also start phase 2 next Monday, has registered 24 new infections; Aragon has detected 12 new cases, being yesterday the third community with the most new infections.

The data in Spain is stabilized, experts say, but it is still missing to return to normal. The alarm state It is extended until June 21, after this past Wednesday was approved, which will be the last last extension of the state of alarm.

What is the peak of infections?

It is one of the key concepts and the most repeated phrases throughout these days. When the peak of contagion is reached, efforts to end the virus will intensify and that light will be seen at the end of the tunnel. One of the positive aspects is that Spain has as references to China and Italy, the two countries that suffered the coup of COVID-19 before.

The first case of coronavirus in the world dates from November 17, 2019 and he was a 55-year-old man living in Wuhan (Hubei), patient zero. From that date, China took 116 days to peak. A peak that reached March 12, that is, almost four months later. The United States is the country with the highest number of infected and deceased people in the world. It already has more than 1.97 million cases and more than 111,000 deaths. Brazil, with more than 650,000 infected It is the second country with the most infected, to which it adds 5,000 deaths. Russia, for its part, is the third country with the most infections in the world, more than 458,000 positive. In addition, it adds 5,725 deceased.

What is the epidemiological curve?

Without a doubt, this is another of the key concepts of the disease. The epidemiological curve is a graphic representation that gives information about the pattern of the pandemic and through it its evolution can be observed. It measures the number of cases (in this case of the coronavirus) during a certain number of time.

Fernando Simón, director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, explained it in a didactic way: “When we have an epidemic, we wait for the cases to start and gradually affect the population.. When the critical mass of the population disappears, we expect that curve to go down. The goal of early detection is to act early to prevent the curve from following a pattern where cases do not increase as much and the peak is soon reached to eliminate much of the epidemic. “

In reality, both the peak of infections and the epidemiological curve are directly related. The goal is that the line of that curve is not so vertical, but tends towards a flat mountain. When that curve sees its trend reversed, after marking its highest peak, it is when the contagion peak will have been reached. From there, the number of infections each day should start to decrease day after day.

Cases in the autonomous communities of Spain

The Autonomous Community most affected is still Madrid, where there are more infections confirmed by PCR (69,562) and more deaths (8,691), and is followed by Catalonia (59,199) and 5,587) and Castilla y León (19,104 and 1,928). Castilla-La Mancha (17,472 and 2,945), the Basque Country (13,535 and 1,424) and Andalusia (12,776 and 1,404) They are behind all these, but they add cases at a similar speed.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain by PCR distributed by CCAA (data updated to June 6)

CCAA

Total

Last 24h

ICU

Deceased

Andalusia

12,766

8

788

1,404

Aragon

5,770

12

272

826

Principality of Asturias

2,426

2

125

313

Balearic Islands

2,118

one

169

209

Canary Islands

2,364

2

184

151

Cantabria

2,320

0

79

202

Castilla la Mancha

17,472

2

658

2,945

Castilla y León

19,104

4

621

1,928

Catalonia

59,199

24

2,975

5,587

Galicia

9,144

0

336

609

C. Valenciana

11,300

eleven

739

1,332

Estremadura

2,977

one

138

508

Madrid’s community

69,562

86

3,593

8,691

Murcia region

1,616

0

115

148

Foral Community of Navarra

5,285

10

136

490

Basque Country

13,535

one

578

1,424

The Rioja

4,057

0

91

362

Ceuta

163

0

4

4

Melilla

122

0

3

2

TOTAL

241,310

164

11,604

27,135

At what point in the coronavirus crisis is Spain?

Spain stands on day 85 of the state of alarm, which entered into force on Saturday, March 14. However, its expansion has been approved in Congress several times, in sections of 15 days; the last one this Wednesday, which has extended the state of alarm until June 21. Pedro Sánchez has already informed that it will be the last expansion.