The coronavirus is being the main protagonist of the year 2020. Since its appearance in China in November 2019, it has shown its high rate of contagions and arrived in Europe just over two months ago, being Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the three countries most affected by a highly contagious virus that has gone from epidemic to pandemic as recognized by the WHO.

After keeping the figure frozen for twelve days, Health updated last week the death toll, bringing the total at that time to 28,315 deaths, which meant an increase of 40 compared to the latest data provided by the Ministry. This Monday has reported nine deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths with a date of death in the last seven days is 20, eight more than on Monday, while the total number of deaths is 28,355. PCR positives are also still reported for days: there have been 99 detected in the last day, 15 more than on Monday. In total there are 249,271; the total number of infections grows by 301 due to the adjustment of data that Health continues to make day by day.

The Community of Madrid has added 29 new positives and Catalonia, 26. In Aragon, where one of the most dangerous outbreaks is, there are 10 new positives, and in Andalusia, nine. The data in Spain are stabilized, experts say, but it is still lacking to return to normal.

What is the peak of infections?

It is one of the key concepts and the most repeated phrases throughout these days. When the peak of contagion is reached, the work to end the virus will intensify and that light will be seen at the end of the tunnel. One of the positive aspects is that Spain has as references to China and Italy, the two countries that suffered the coup of COVID-19 before.

The first case of coronavirus in the world dates from November 17, 2019 and he was a 55-year-old man living in Wuhan (Hubei), patient zero. From that date, China took 116 days to peak. A peak that reached March 12, that is, almost four months later. The United States is the country with the highest number of infected and deceased people in the world. It already has more than 2.64 million cases and more than 128,000 deaths. Brazil, with more than 1.37 million infected It is the second country with more infected, to which it adds more than 58,300 deaths. Russia, for its part, is the third country with the most infections in the world, more than 648,000 positive. Also, totals more than 9,300 deceased.

What is the epidemiological curve?

Without a doubt, this is another of the key concepts of the disease. The epidemiological curve is a graphic representation that gives information about the pattern of the pandemic and through it its evolution can be observed. It measures the number of cases (in this case of the coronavirus) during a determined number of time.

Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, explained it in a didactic way: “When we have an epidemic, we wait for the cases to begin and gradually affect the population.. When the critical mass of the population disappears, we expect that curve to go down. The goal of early detection is to act early to prevent the curve from following a pattern in which cases do not increase as much and the peak is soon reached to eliminate much of the epidemic. “

In reality, both the peak of infections and the epidemiological curve are directly related. The goal is that the line of that curve is not so vertical, but tends towards a flat mountain. When that curve sees its trend reversed, after marking its highest peak, it is when the contagion peak will have been reached. From there, the number of infections each day should start to decrease day after day.

Cases in the autonomous communities of Spain

The Autonomous Community most affected is still Madrid, where there are more infections confirmed by PCR (71,950) and more deceased (8,425), and is followed by Catalonia (61,494 and 5,670) and Castilla y León (19,685 and 2,784). Castilla-La Mancha (18,158 and 3,026), the Basque Country (13,783 and 1,558) and Andalusia (13,102 and 1,427) They are behind all these, but they add cases at a similar speed.

At what point in the coronavirus crisis is Spain?

On Sunday June 21, after 99 days in force, the state of alarm was lifted. It was imposed on March 14 and successive extensions have been approved in Congress, in sections of 15 days. The new period has come to be called a new normal, where there are still restrictions on daily life and economic activity. The country will not emerge from this situation until the end of the health alert is decreed., which is not expected to be until there is a treatment or a vaccine against the disease.