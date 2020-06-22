The coronavirus is being the main protagonist of the year 2020. Since its appearance in China in November 2019, it has shown its high rate of contagions and arrived in Europe just over two months ago, being Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the three countries most affected by a highly contagious virus that has gone from epidemic to pandemic as recognized by the WHO.

After keeping the figure frozen for twelve days, Health updated the death toll on Friday, bringing the total to 28,315 deaths, which meant an increase of 1,179 compared to the latest data provided by the Ministry and This Monday has reported 1 death in the last 24 hours. The data for deaths with a date of death in the last seven days is 21.8 less than on Sunday (29), while the total number of deaths is 28,324. PCR positives are also still reported by days: there have been 125 detected in the last day, 16 fewer than on Sunday. In total there are 246,504; the total number of infections increases by 232 due to the adjustment of data that Health continues to make day by day.

The Community of Madrid, which Phase 2 of the de-escalation started last week, has added 17 new positives and Catalonia, which since this Friday the entire community will enter the “new normal”, has registered 24 new infections.

The data in Spain is stabilized, experts say, but it is still missing to return to normal. The alarm state It has been extended until June 21, after the last last extension of the state of alarm was approved last Wednesday, June 3. The communities that have entered phase 3 have the power to enter the new normal when they deem it appropriate, which would cause the state of alarm in these territories to decline. Galicia, for example, has already done so.

What is the peak of infections?

It is one of the key concepts and the most repeated phrases throughout these days. When the peak of infection is reached, the work to end the virus will intensify and that light will be seen at the end of the tunnel. One of the positive aspects is that Spain has as references to China and Italy, the two countries that suffered the coup of COVID-19 before.

The first case of coronavirus in the world dates from November 17, 2019 and he was a 55-year-old man living in Wuhan (Hubei), patient zero. From that date, China took 116 days to peak. A peak that reached March 12, that is, almost four months later. The United States is the country with the highest number of infected and deceased people in the world. It already has more than 2.29 million cases and more than 121,000 deaths. Brazil, with more than 1 million infected It is the second country with more infected, to which it adds more than 50,000 deaths. Russia, for its part, is the third country with the most infections in the world, more than 583,000 positive. Further, totals more than 8,000 deceased.

What is the epidemiological curve?

Without a doubt, this is another of the key concepts of the disease. The epidemiological curve is a graphic representation that gives information about the pattern of the pandemic and through it its evolution can be observed. It measures the number of cases (in this case of the coronavirus) during a determined number of time.

Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, explained it in a didactic way: “When we have an epidemic, we wait for the cases to start and gradually affect the population.. When the critical mass of the population disappears, we expect that curve to go down. The goal of early detection is to act early to prevent the curve from following a pattern in which cases do not increase as much and the peak is soon reached to eliminate much of the epidemic. “

In reality, both the peak of infections and the epidemiological curve are directly related. The goal is that the line of that curve is not so vertical, but tends towards a flat mountain. When that curve sees its trend reversed, after marking its highest peak, it is when the contagion peak will have been reached. From there, the number of infections each day should start to decrease day after day.

Cases in the autonomous communities of Spain

The Autonomous Community most affected is still Madrid, where there are more infections confirmed by PCR (71,248) and more deceased (8,416), and is followed by Catalonia (60,714 and 5,666) and Castilla y León (19,516 and 2,778). Castilla-La Mancha (17,987 and 3,022), the Basque Country (13,715 and 1,555) and Andalusia (12,892 and 1,426) They are behind all these, but they add cases at a similar speed.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain by PCR distributed by CCAA (data updated to June 22)

CCAA

Total

Last 24h

ICU

Deceased

Andalusia

12,892

3

789

1,426

Aragon

5,964

33

273

911

Principality of Asturias

2,435

0

129

333

Balearic Islands

2,187

one

169

224

Canary Islands

2,414

0

185

162

Cantabria

2,344

0

80

216

Castilla la Mancha

17,987

4

660

3,022

Castilla y León

19,516

3

625

2,778

Catalonia

60,714

24

2,985

5,666

Galicia

9,174

0

336

619

C. Valenciana

11,486

3

743

1,431

Estremadura

3,010

4

138

519

Madrid’s community

71,248

17

3,602

8,416

Murcia region

1,653

4

112

147

Foral Community of Navarra

5,402

twenty-one

136

528

Basque Country

13,715

5

578

1,555

The Rioja

4,073

0

91

365

Ceuta

163

0

4

4

Melilla

127

3

3

2

TOTAL

246,504

125

11,638

28,324

At what point in the coronavirus crisis is Spain?

On Sunday, after 99 days in force, an alarm was raised. It was imposed on March 14 and successive extensions have been approved in Congress, in sections of 15 days.