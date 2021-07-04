Deaths in landslide in Florida rise to 24 and will demolish what was left of the building

Deaths in the partial collapse of a building in Surfside, Florida, total 24 this Saturday, after the discovery of two new bodies in the rubble and the rest of the building is expected to be demolished in advance, before the arrival of Storm Elsa earlier. weekdays, local authorities reported.

“Our teams have found two new victims, now there are a total of 24 dead and 124 missing,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

Most of the 12-story building of the “Champlain Towers South” complex in the small town of Surfside partially collapsed in the early morning of June 24 (05h20 GMT).

The part of the building still standing will be demolished ahead of schedule, as the authorities fear that it will end with the arrival of Storm Elsa, which is now hitting the Caribbean as hurricane Category 1, threatening the safety of rescuers.

Without communicating a specific date, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had earlier said that the building should be demolished before the arrival of the meteor, which is expected to hit Florida on the night of Monday through Tuesday.

So far, authorities had explained that the scheduled demolition could take weeks.

“Destroying this building is safe, since a storm is coming and we were going to have to do it anyway,” DeSantis said.

The demolition “will only lead to a minimal interruption” of the search for survivors, said the Republican governor.

This could be done “in 36 hours”, and searches should stop “a little earlier” and then resume “a little later”.

On the other hand, another concern was added about the detection of many cases of covid-19 among one of the rescue teams, Alan Cominsky, Miami’s fire chief announced on Friday.

