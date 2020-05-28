Deaths in Italy rise after keeping 3 days below 100 | Unsplash

The country of Italy has registered a increased death in the last 24 hours, after keeping a record of less than 100 deaths per day for 3 days. According to the records, today Italy has 117 deaths, adding to the number of the 33,000 deaths during this pandemic.

Until now, contagion cases have also increased today with 584 compared to 397 the day before. Almost two thirds of the new cases of contagion in Italy correspond to the part most affected by the pandemic in the country of Italy; Lombardy.

Currently the numbers of deaths and infections continue to rise within the country of Italy due to the pandemic virus with a total number of 231,139 cases and 33,072 deaths since the start of the pandemic, February 21, until today.

It should be noted that despite the figures, there are also a large number of cases recovered from those who were admitted to the hospital with a figure of 2,443 cases of recovery more than the previous month, due to the sanitary measures of social isolation and the immediate attention of the infected patients.

On May 4, the process of ending quarantine began in some areas of Italy with the resumption of jobs such as construction and manufacturing, followed by May 18 with the opening of shopping malls, hotels and beaches, and on May 25 with the opening of gyms and swimming pools.

It is contemplated that by June 3 the borders will be opened to the countries of the European Union. Despite the fact that some mayors are totally against this decision because the pandemic could not be completely contained, saying that the measures of a “health passport” do not ensure the health of any person.

