Approaching the total of a thousand in the state, deaths from the new coronavirus in the state more than doubled in a week in the interior and coast of the state of São Paulo. There were 142 deaths between the two Saturdays, compared to 60 in the previous period – an increase of 136%, according to the balance of the State Health Secretariat. Outside the metropolitan region of São Paulo, there are already 61 cities with at least one confirmed death from the disease, 14 cities more than a week ago.

The region of Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, records 30 confirmed deaths and leads in number of deaths in the interior, followed by the region of Bauru, with 14, and Ribeirão Preto, with 11. On the coast, Baixada Santista has 29 deaths. As secretary José Henrique Germann, this is the first jump in deaths from the disease outside the metropolitan region of São Paulo, which still accounts for 85% of deaths – there are 849 now.

Governor João Doria (PSDB) has reinforced the request for the population not to leave home

Photo: SP State Government / Press Release / Estadão

A week ago, the metropolitan region concentrated 89% of deaths, which reinforces the tendency for the disease to grow inland and on the coast. “The increase in mortality from the disease in cities outside the metropolitan region reinforces the importance of adhering to quarantine by all residents of the interior and coast,” said Germann.

São Paulo remains the state with the highest number of cases and deaths resulting from the disease in the country, with a record of 13,894 infected people and 991 deaths. Rio appears in second place, with 4,543 confirmed cases and 387 deaths, followed by Ceará (3,034 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 176 deaths), Pernambuco (2,193 cases and 205 registered deaths), and Amazonas (1,897 registered cases and 161 deaths) ).

One month after the confirmation of the first death in São Paulo, there are already 90 cities with at least one victim. Since yesterday, 366 new patients have been admitted, reaching 6,100 people in hospitals (confirmed and suspected), 3,590 in nursing beds and 2,516 in ICU beds.

The number of confirmed cases reached 13,894, distributed in 225 municipalities. Among the victims are 587 men and 404 women. Deaths remain concentrated in patients aged 60 years or over – 78.7%.

The State Government’s Intelligent Monitoring System, which uses cell phone tracking, shows that the percentage of social isolation in the State was again 49% the day before yesterday. According to the coordinator of the Coronavirus Contingency Center in São Paulo, David Uip, the ideal adherence to control the spread of covid-19 is 70%.

National balance sheet. According to the latest data on the pandemic, released yesterday by the Ministry of Health, Brazil registered 206 more deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours. As a result, the number of deaths per covid-19 increased to 2,347 this Saturday. In a single day there was also a record of 2,917 more people infected. In total, the Ministry of Health has information that 36,599 have tested positive for the new coronavirus to date.

The most affected region continues to be the Southeast, with 55.9% of cases, followed by Northeast (23.2%), North (9.3%), South (7.5%) and Midwest (4, 0%). / COLLABORATED BY BRUNO RIBEIRO, PABLO PEREIRA, CAMILA TURTELLI and SANDRA MANFRINI

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.