Deaths from floods in Germany and Belgium rise to 193

The death toll continues to rise following the floods caused by the devastating storms in Germany and Belgium. Throughout this Saturday, the death toll has increased to 193, but the authorities of both countries have warned that this figure will increase due to the large number of people who remain missing.

In the German district of Ahrweiler alone there are more than a thousand citizens unaccounted for. In this sense, most of the deaths have been registered in Germany, 143, while in Belgium the number has still risen to 50. The German Police have also confirmed another 618 wounded, the majority in the Ahr valley, where the Roads remain blocked and bridges destroyed.

The devastating floods began on Thursday, the result of several days of persistent rain. The greatest damage has been caused by the overflowing tributaries of the Rhine and other large rivers in the region, unable to absorb the volume of the water, which led to landslides. For this reason, the Government of Spain has already offered its collaboration by making emergency services available.

In Belgium

In the Belgian region of Wallonia, in the south of the country, some 41,000 homes have been left without electricity, for which the authorities have announced the release of emergency funds to help affected populations. The authorities have warned that the “situation in the electricity distribution network continues to be extremely complicated.” In addition, mobility is severely limited, with train and bus services suspended.

Furthermore, mobility is severely limited, with train and bus services suspended. In the city of Heinberg, near the border with the Netherlands, hundreds of people had to be evacuated after breaking a containment dam, despite efforts to reinforce it the previous day.

Waiting for the approval of aid in Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel, who was surprised by the catastrophe during an official visit to the United States, has announced that she will visit the affected areas. Since Thursday, he has been in close contact with the regional authorities and with his finance ministers, Olaf Scholz, and interior minister, Horst Seehofer. In this sense, next Wednesday the German Council of Ministers is expected to approve a special aid package for those affected, according to Der Spiegel.

So far it has not been possible to make a rough assessment of the amount of damage caused by the flood. In the floods of 2013, less dramatic but which affected eight of the 16 landers in the country, the German Executive approved a special package of 8,000 million euros. The foreseeable thing is that in this case the aid will be much greater.

Support from Spain

For his part, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has described the situation created by the floods in Germany and Belgium as “terrible”, which have caused at least 156 deaths, and has stressed that they are “one more example of the urgent need to act to stop climate change ”. He has done so through various publications on his Twitter account.

The Spanish president has also offered the collaboration of Spain and has made its resources and specialized personnel in emergencies available to the European Civil Protection Mechanism. “All our support and solidarity with the teams that work to assist the victims and locate the disappeared,” he explained in another tweet.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

