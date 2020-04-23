The pandemic could claim a high number of victims among the conservative electorate, according to a report from Texas A&M University.

A study with preliminary data on deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States found a trend that the elderly deceased could make a difference in this year’s presidential election.

The pandemic looks like it is going to claim a high number of victims among the conservative electorateAlthough for the time being it is a simple calculation by age, said Andrew Johnson of Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi.

The new coronavirus is killing older voters, and in many states they have been the key to the Republican victory.Johnson told the Politico news site.

In Michigan and North Carolina, trends point out that 11,000 older Republicans could die above the deceased who boast as Democrats, while in Pennsylvania that number would rise to 13 thousand.

Johnson said the figures he based the study with two colleagues come from data at CovidActNow.org, and said they are still preliminary trends.

Brookings Institution academic Bill Galston stressed that the effects of deaths among older people could be felt only in those US entities where there is a strong division, but noted that the study “makes sense.”

Older voters have consistently spoken out for the Republican Party over the past two decades, Politico said, adding that a similar situation would affect older voters in Florida and Georgia.

The original version of the study, in which Wendi Pollock and Beth M. Rauhaus also participated, was published in the administrative journal Administrative Theory & Praxis. (Ntx)