Deaths from COVID weren’t the only ones averted in this country

At the time of this writing, they had been reported in the world 3,432,022 deaths from COVID. However, there are those who consider that talking about deaths caused by the coronavirus is not entirely accurate. All of these people had received a positive diagnosis of the SARS-CoV-2, but some had other pathologies that would have had the same outcome as well. At the other extreme, there are those died from COVID-19 without ever having received that diagnosis. This was especially prevalent at the beginning of the pandemic, but it still occurs frequently in some countries with few financial means.

For this type of question, all countries have their own systems for counting the excess mortality, which now helps them understand how the pandemic has really hit them. Its objective is to calculate how many deaths have occurred in excess compared to the same time in the previous year or, in this case, before the arrival of the coronavirus in our lives. In Spain, this system, controlled by the Carlos III Health Institute, is called MoMo.

Other countries also have theirs and have been very aware of the figures since the pandemic began. Thus, a much more realistic idea of ​​deaths from COVID can be made. Now, a team of scientists from the Oxford University has published in The BMJ a study in which an analysis of the data of 29 countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Its objective was to see how COVID-19 had affected deaths in these nations. But what they did not expect was to verify that in one of them not only had the deaths not increased, but that a decrease in them had been perceived.

The true deaths from COVID

To carry out this study, figures were taken from the OECD Human Mortality Database. In them, are the excesses of mortality of United States, Israel, South Korea, New Zealand and 25 European countries.

The country with the highest excess of deaths was the United States, but the highest excess per 100,000 inhabitants was in Lithuania

A large excess was observed. In total, all the countries had 979,000 additional deaths, only in 2020. Most of them came from the United States, which had 458,000, followed by the United Kingdom, with 94,400, Italy, with 89,100 and Spain, with 84,100.

However, it should be noted that the United States is much larger and has many more inhabitants than any of the countries that follow it on the list. Therefore, the excess mortality per 100,000 inhabitants, which turned out to be 285 in Lithuania. This country was in the lead, followed by 191 for Poland and 179 for Spain.

In short, although the pandemic affected these countries in very different ways, they all experienced a clear excess of mortality, corresponding to deaths from COVID. And this does not only refer to people with the virus. Also, for example, those who could not be operated on in time due to the saturation of the hospitals. They are, in reality, deaths caused by the pandemic, in all its forms.

But if we thoroughly review all countries, it is inevitable that it will catch our attention New Zealand. This has been one of the countries that has best managed the pandemic. Not to say the best. Quick and effective measures stopped any small outbreak before it spread. As a consequence, today they lead a practically normal life. And it is that in reality they have hardly suffered the pandemic ravages, since in 2020 there were 2,500 fewer deaths of which the models were calculated based on the pre-pandemic years.

What is the reason?

The reasons for this decline in New Zealand are unclear, although there are some theories. The clearest is that, when using hygiene and prevention measures As strict, other respiratory diseases, such as influenza and pneumonia, were also avoided.

Not only can it be said that there were hardly any deaths from COVID. All those were also struck down.

It is a clear example of the importance of good management. Hopefully we don’t see another pandemic soon. But, if that happens, there are more and more reasons to take New Zealand as an example to follow.

