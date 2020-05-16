Daily infections with coronavirus in Spain maintained the downward trend observed in recent weeks, although the number of deaths rebounded, so the authorities reiterated the need to increase vigilance in the current de-escalation of restrictions to contain the pandemic.

The number of cases rose in the last 24 hours in 506, to 229,540, representing a daily rise of 0.22%, after the 0.29% increase the previous day, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

However, the number of deaths from coronavirus rose by 217, to a total of 27,321, after several days in which the daily death toll had dropped below 200.

The main scientific adviser to the government ruled out that this rebound was due to the gradual lack of confidence started in the country, which includes four phases and is applied according to the evolution in the different geographical areas.

“The deceased right now cannot be associated with the phase change of the territories,” said Fernando Simón, director of the Health Alerts and Emergencies Center of the Ministry of Health, noting that the newly reported deaths respond to cases diagnosed before the de-escalation.

“The whole process that began this past Monday is not associated with this number of deaths, but with those who have been in the ICU for days. We will see what happens especially at the end of the following week,” he added.

Spain, one of the countries most affected in the world by the outbreak, has begun to lift the strict confinement of the population as the pandemic has been contained, although the high number of cases and the risk of outbreaks with de-escalation means that the authorities remain vigilant.

“You have to be very careful and have extreme vigilance of new cases that can be detected immediately,” said the epidemiologist on the fear of a second wave.

“We have to be very careful, especially now that we have started phase 1 and phase 2 in many territories. Hence, we have to be more demanding with reinforcing primary care to detect new cases and avoid outbreaks.”

According to Simón, if in the next few weeks the measures imposed to contain the epidemic and curb the residual chains of transmission are followed, “there will come a time when there will be no regrowth,” from which the danger would be in imported cases.

To neutralize this threat, Spain has decided to apply a two-week quarantine to those arriving in the country from abroad, effectively closing the border.

