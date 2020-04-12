The total number of registered cases rose to 166,019 on Sunday

By: ADN40

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Spain increased this Sunday, for the first time in three days, to 16,972 from 16,353 the previous day, representing an increase of 3.79%, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health.

A total of 619 people died from the disease in the last day, above the 510 reported the previous day. The percentage increase increased again on Sunday after a series of decreases, since on Saturday it was 3.22%.

For its part, the total number of registered cases rose to 166,019 on Sunday, compared to 161,852 on Saturday, a figure 2.57% higher, which is a lower rate than the 3.08% increase on Saturday.

The reported death toll on Saturday was the lowest in 19 days, while the increase in confirmed cases has been cut by about half from the previous week.